Vietnam: TH true MILK brings healthy innovation to dairy shelves with SIG's drinksplus technology

April 05, 2022

TH true MILK has launched a pioneering healthy snack drink, bringing innovation to dairy shelves across Vietnam and made possible by SIG's proven drinksplus technology. 'TH true MILK LIGHT MEAL' is a perfect combination of pure milk and plant-based ingredients including granular oats, walnuts and macadamia nuts.

During the pandemic, consumers in Vietnam were seeking healthier beverages and focusing on products with added value. SIG's drinksplus technology enabled TH true MILK to cleverly combine high quality pure milk with cereal grains and walnut and macadamia nut paste, resulting in a healthy snack drink that is ideal for weight conscious consumers who prefer a nutritious and light snack drink instead of a full meal.

The new snack drink is a first for Vietnam - the only UHT snack drink in the country that's made from pure milk and cereal particulates. Available from supermarkets throughout Vietnam, the new snack drink has even caught the attention of the Vietnamese Prime Minister at the recent 31st National Diplomatic Conference. He showed interest and gave positive feedback on TH's healthy innovation, highlighting the product's benefits for community health. Other TH pure and clean products have also been served at big events of the Vietnam Foreign Department.

SIG's drinksplus technology has opened the door for more new products and categories, which can be realised quickly and cost-effectively using SIG's standard filling machines for beverages. TH true MILK can continue to innovate and meet the demands of the increasingly flexitarian consumer.

Kha Vo, Marketing & Business Development Manager at SIG Vietnam: "TH true MILK has placed its trust in our drinksplus technology and working together with our team has been able to launch a brand-new snack drink in Vietnam. We have been conducting filling tests at SIG's Tech Center in Suzhou to ensure a successful product launch and are excited to see this first drinksplus product from our customer already selling well in Vietnam."

Products using drinksplus technology from SIG can contain up to ten percent particulate content, filled in aseptic carton packs on standard SIG filling machines, once upgraded with an easy-to-install drinksplus upgrade kit. The bits can be up to six millimetres in length and width and the complementing drinking straws are up to eight millimetres in diameter to make drinking easy and fun.