Brazil: Mococa expands partnership with SIG with adoption of PAC.TRUST digital solution

December 13, 2022

Mococa Produtos Alimentícios, a well-known company for dairy products in Brazil, has chosen to leverage the technological capabilities of SIG's PAC.TRUST solution to sustain growth and prepare for future expansion. Already an important partner of SIG, the company relies on SIG's solutions and technologies for the aseptic filling of its products.

Through SIG's PAC.TRUST digital solution, Mococa will have complete visibility of its production process, from the arrival of raw materials in the production plant to confirmation of delivery of finished products at the point of sale. This ensures real-time monitoring and control, full traceability in minutes, resulting in increased factory efficiency.

Operational digitization involves control of inputs and materials, laboratory and shop floor analyses, production management, and the entire logistics chain, making it possible to even identify at which point of sale the product is located.

For Mococa's Information Technology Manager Marcos Godinho SIG's technology now makes the company's internal processes even more agile: "With PAC.TRUST, it will be possible to reduce manual operations, give even more reliability to the processes, and provide our management team with information in real time. The team has information in the palm of their hands, making our decision-making process even more accurate, reinforcing Mococa's commitment to deliver accessible and high-quality products to its consumers".



The partnership between Mococa and SIG began in 2021 with filling machines from SIG for filling dairy blends. Today Mococa fills cream, culinary cream and dairy blends into aseptic carton packs from SIG.



With quality products and industrial excellence, Mococa has become one of the main dairy brands in Brazil and has shown significant growth in the last two years, requiring the company to continue seeking new ways to optimize its operation. As a way of sustaining this growth and preparing for future expansions, Mococa sought the SIG's PAC.TRUST solution, to bring even more technology to its industrial and logistics plant in the city of Mococa.

For SIG's Digital Solution Expert Lucas Silva PAC.TRUST will offer Mococa the tools to reach levels of industrial and logistical efficiency, which will be a benchmark for the dairy industry: "With our PAC.TRUST digital solution, Mococa will have visibility of its entire supply chain operation, using systemic alerts, reports and automated dashboards, to continue implementing actions that will result in greater efficiency and mitigate unnecessary costs. This will save supplies, materials and time, mitigate deviations, and make the company as a whole more sustainable."