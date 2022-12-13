Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SIG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIGN   CH0435377954

SIG GROUP AG

(SIGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-12 am EST
21.18 CHF   -0.38%
02:30aBrazil : Mococa expands partnership with SIG with adoption of PAC.TRUST digital solution
PU
12/07Swiss Packaging Group SIG To Spend BRL10 Million On New Recycling Plant In Brazil
MT
12/07Sig : invests in new recycling technology to increase value of recycled aseptic cartons in Brazil
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil: Mococa expands partnership with SIG with adoption of PAC.TRUST digital solution

12/13/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazil: Mococa expands partnership with SIG with adoption of PAC.TRUST digital solution
December 13, 2022

Mococa Produtos Alimentícios, a well-known company for dairy products in Brazil, has chosen to leverage the technological capabilities of SIG's PAC.TRUST solution to sustain growth and prepare for future expansion. Already an important partner of SIG, the company relies on SIG's solutions and technologies for the aseptic filling of its products.

Through SIG's PAC.TRUST digital solution, Mococa will have complete visibility of its production process, from the arrival of raw materials in the production plant to confirmation of delivery of finished products at the point of sale. This ensures real-time monitoring and control, full traceability in minutes, resulting in increased factory efficiency.

Operational digitization involves control of inputs and materials, laboratory and shop floor analyses, production management, and the entire logistics chain, making it possible to even identify at which point of sale the product is located.

For Mococa's Information Technology Manager Marcos Godinho SIG's technology now makes the company's internal processes even more agile: "With PAC.TRUST, it will be possible to reduce manual operations, give even more reliability to the processes, and provide our management team with information in real time. The team has information in the palm of their hands, making our decision-making process even more accurate, reinforcing Mococa's commitment to deliver accessible and high-quality products to its consumers".

The partnership between Mococa and SIG began in 2021 with filling machines from SIG for filling dairy blends. Today Mococa fills cream, culinary cream and dairy blends into aseptic carton packs from SIG.

With quality products and industrial excellence, Mococa has become one of the main dairy brands in Brazil and has shown significant growth in the last two years, requiring the company to continue seeking new ways to optimize its operation. As a way of sustaining this growth and preparing for future expansions, Mococa sought the SIG's PAC.TRUST solution, to bring even more technology to its industrial and logistics plant in the city of Mococa.

For SIG's Digital Solution Expert Lucas Silva PAC.TRUST will offer Mococa the tools to reach levels of industrial and logistical efficiency, which will be a benchmark for the dairy industry: "With our PAC.TRUST digital solution, Mococa will have visibility of its entire supply chain operation, using systemic alerts, reports and automated dashboards, to continue implementing actions that will result in greater efficiency and mitigate unnecessary costs. This will save supplies, materials and time, mitigate deviations, and make the company as a whole more sustainable."

December 13, 2022

About SIG
SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated €2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en

About Mococa
Founded in 1919, in the city of Mococa, São Paulo, Mococa S/A Produtos Alimentícios was born as an artisanal production of butter and was the first industry in Brazil to produce powdered milk in 1956. In the coming years, the company improved its production of condensed milk, expanding its range of products and packaging in 1989. Then, it went through technological innovations, launching products such as cereals, porridge, milk flour, and chocolate milk. It conquered the international market, exporting its products to countries in Latin America, Central America, the United States and Africa.

Mococa Produtos Alimentícios, a well-known company for dairy products in Brazil, has chosen to leverage the technological capabilities of SIG's PAC.TRUST solution to sustain growth and prepare for future expansion. Already an important partner of SIG, the company relies on SIG's solutions and technologies for the aseptic filling of its products.

  • Brazil: Mococa expands partnership with SIG with adoption of PAC.TRUST digital solution

    DOWNLOAD NOW

  • Mococa PAC.TRUST - RGB version

    DOWNLOAD NOW

  • Mococa PAC.TRUST - CMYK version

    DOWNLOAD NOW

Attachments

Disclaimer

SIG Group Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIG GROUP AG
02:30aBrazil : Mococa expands partnership with SIG with adoption of PAC.TRUST digital solution
PU
12/07Swiss Packaging Group SIG To Spend BRL10 Million On New Recycling Plant In Brazil
MT
12/07Sig : invests in new recycling technology to increase value of recycled aseptic cartons in..
PU
12/01Swiss Packaging Group SIG Starts Building Solar Installation at German Production Site
MT
12/01Sig : Construction of massive 10.25MWp solar installation begins at SIG's German productio..
PU
11/23Sig : Landliebe first globally to introduce combiSwift closure with tethered cap for SIG's..
PU
11/16Sig : Credit Suisse Equity Forum, November 16, 2022
PU
11/15Sig : OSM Łowicz boosts sustainability credentials with SIG's combibloc ECOPLUS packa..
PU
11/10SIG to Power German Packaging Plants with 100% Renewable Energy from 2023
MT
11/10Sig : Making 100% renewable energy with physical PPAs for all of SIG's carton packaging pr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIG GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 711 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
Net income 2022 193 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2022 2 175 M 2 290 M 2 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,8x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 8 213 M 8 646 M 8 646 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SIG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SIG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,49 €
Average target price 25,16 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel Sigrist Chief Financial Officer
José Matthijsse President & General Manager-Europe
Frank Wilhelm Herzog Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Ian Wood Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIG GROUP AG-16.81%8 646
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-21.67%13 089
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.72%12 599
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-26.42%9 484
WESTROCK COMPANY-19.12%9 326
MONDI PLC-20.48%8 637