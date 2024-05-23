Japan: ITO EN launches premium beverages with bite-sized vegetables made possible by the SIG Drinksplus technology

May 23, 2024

ITO EN, a key player in Japan's beverage industry, innovates the market with the launch of two premium beverages with bite-sized pieces in SIG SmileSmall carton packs, made possible by the SIG Drinksplus technology integrated in the SIG SmileSmall 24 Aseptic filling machine.

The two new products from ITO EN are Crunchy Smoothie, a carrot smoothie with carrot pieces, and Crispy Potage, a creamy tomato potage with onion bits. Unlike traditional juices and smoothies, both products stand out with the inclusion of real vegetable pieces which provide ITO EN's consumers with a unique and premium drinking experience. Both new products in convenient on-the-go SIG SmileSmall carton packs are aimed to help ITO EN to capture a bigger share of the veggie juice market in Japan, currently one of the fastest growing categories in the beverage industry.

Tetsuo Yamaguchi, Brand Manager at ITO EN: "Our new products provide our consumers with a refreshingly different drinking experience - rich and satisfying with the incorporation of real vegetable pieces. The novel packaging solution and the filling technology from SIG, that allows these inclusions to be added, enables our consumers to easily supplement their vegetable intake anytime and anywhere. The SIG SmileSmall carton pack is a real eye-catcher with its curved, modern shape and easy-grip corners. It differentiates and the end result is a successful fusion of exceptional packaging and products."

As well as being easy to carry, handle and store, and like all SIG carton packs, SIG SmileSmall carton packs are 'sustainable by nature', with a high share of forest-based renewable materials, 100% of the paperboard procured with FSC™-certification, a lightweight and space-saving design, produced using 100% renewable electricity, and designed to be fully recyclable. SIG aseptic carton packs are the proven lowest carbon footprint packaging choice compared with alternative packaging options*.

Angela Lu, President & General Manager Asia Pacific at SIG: "In Japan, it is vital for food and beverage companies like ITO EN to innovate the market with healthy and high-quality products, particularly for on-the-go consumption. Our SIG Drinksplus technology offers the opportunity to add value to healthy beverages with the inclusion of pieces of fruit, vegetables, nuts, or cereals, which can be easily filled into our convenient on-the-go carton packs. It opens up a plethora of new opportunities to transform and drive forward the Japanese beverage market."

*https://www.sig.biz/en/carton-packaging/sustainability/life-cycle-assessments

About SIG

SIG (FSCTM trademark license code: FSCTM C020428) is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better - better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better - packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog.

About ITO EN

ITO EN aims to be a "health creation company'' that contributes to the health and enrichment of people's lives around the world and is focused on the "tea leaf-related business'' and "beverage-related business''. In the tea leaf-related business, ITO EN develops leaf products such as green tea, oolong tea, black tea, barley tea, and hojicha, as well as tea bags and instant products, as well as purchasing raw materials, processing, packaging, and selling them. In the beverage-related business, ITO EN sells "Oi Ocha," which boasts the highest sales volume among tea-based beverages, as well as the non-caffeinated beverage Kenko Mineral Barley Tea, and vegetable products such as "One Day's worth of Vegetables," coffee drinks such as "TULLY'S COFFEE'', and tea drinks such as "TULLY'S & TEA''.

About Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.(DNP) Group

Leveraging its printing and information (P&I) technology, DNP has expanded its business from magazines and books printing to the fields of packaging, decorative materials, electronics components, mobility and healthcare science. We will contribute to a sustainable, better society and more enjoyable lifestyles, while solving social issues and creating future standards in consumers' daily lives, both in Japan and overseas. For more information, please visit https://www.global.dnp/

DNP will conduct sales and maintenance management in Japan of "liquid paper containers for beverages and food" (this container) developed by SIG and "aseptic filling systems" (this system) used for filling and packaging the contents of these containers. A 50-50 joint venture between DNP and SIG will be responsible for supporting the introduction of SIG's unique "SIG SmileSmall" package to the Japanese market. Cosmo Foods Co., Ltd. is the first beverage filling packer in Japan to install SIG's state-of-the-art high-speed filling machine SIG SmileSmall 24 Aseptic and will be the beverage contractor for various brand owners. This will pave the way for providing busy consumers with on-trend beverages in a modern, convenient, and sustainable packaging solution specifically designed for on-the-go consumption.

Your contact for media inquiries:

Heike Thevis

Press Officer at SIG

Tel: +49 (0)2462 79 2608

Email: heike.thevis@sig.biz