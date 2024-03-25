March 25, 2024

SIG is consolidating a strategic partnership with DPA Brasil, strengthening its operations in the Brazilian market. With brands such as Leite Moça, Nescau Prontinho, Nature's Heart, Nesquik, and others already part of its customer base in Brazil, SIG took over the production of spouted pouch packaging for the Chamyto brand yogurt line in 2024.

The packaging solution, a pre-made spouted pouch including closure (SIG CloverCap 85RO), and filling equipment, the SIG Prime 120, delivers a light, robust, easy to handle pack that makes consumption very simple. This also means that children are supported in eating independently. The strawberry flavor of Chamyto yogurt was the first DPA product to be packaged in SIG's spouted pouch packaging. The partnership with DPA Brasil will also include packaging for Chamyto fruit vitamin yogurts, Chambinho Recreio and Ninho Lancheirinha.

Vanessa Lima, Marketing Manager at DPA Brasil: "It is important to us to offer parents and caregivers a product line that contributes to children's independence, and the packaging provides this. The Chamyto yogurts themselves remain unchanged and retain their taste, quality, and nutritional value."

Thiago Franzin, Head of Sales LATAM for Bag-in-Box and Spouted Pouch at SIG: "Today, we stand out as the only company to offer aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch with filling and packaging solutions ranging from 50ml to 1,600 liters for industrial applications. With our high-performance technology as well as safe and flexible packaging systems, we are prepared to meet the diverse needs of the Brazilian consumer for all consumption occasions."

According to Thiago Franzin, SIG is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that enable customers to meet the demands of the modern market and strengthen their market position. The addition of Chamyto to new spouted pouch packaging solidifies SIG presence in the Brazilian market as a provider of packaging system solutions for the food and beverage industry. Chamyto yogurt in spouted pouches from SIG is available in the leading supermarkets in Brazil.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better - better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better - packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog.



About DPA Brasil

A leading company in the refrigerated dairy segment in Brazil. Our portfolio includes yogurts, dairy desserts, fermented milk, petit suisse and cottage cheese. Over the years, our products have won a place in the hearts of Brazilians with iconic brands such as Chamyto®, Chambinho®, Chandelle®, Nestlé®, Nestlé® Grego, Nestfit®, Molico®, Ninho®, and Neston®. Our team is driven by a clear purpose: to nurture a healthier future. To this end, we offer quality, nutritious and delicious products that delight the palate and delight the senses of our consumers. In 2023, we became part of the Lactalis Group, a French family-owned company founded in 1933 by André Besnier and today the world leader in the dairy market with a presence in 88 countries, more than 250 factories and 85,000 employees.

