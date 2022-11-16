SIG : Credit Suisse Equity Forum, November 16, 2022

The information contained in this presentation is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such information. This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation, please see our offering circular for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. While we are making great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information, we make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, and no reliance may be placed by any person as to the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation and we disclaim any liability for the use of it.

Neither SIG nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers is under an obligation to update, correct or keep current the information contained in this presentation to which it relates or to provide the recipient of it with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it and any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change. The presentation may not be reproduced, published or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to any person (whether within or outside such person's organisation or firm) other than its intended recipients. The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale any securities of SIG in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. Any failure to comply with the restrictions set out in this paragraph may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This presentation is not an offering circular within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act, nor is it a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. In this presentation, we utilise certain alternative performance measures, including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").