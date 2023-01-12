SIG : Maspex first to introduce domeTwist closure with tethered cap for SIG's carton bottle combidome

January 12, 2023

SIG's domeTwist TC closure can be firmly fixed to the desired position by pressing it down to the top of the pack until it gets into its 'parking mode'. The cap doesn't have to be held down and the consumer can easily pour and drink from the carton without any cap interference. For closing, the cap just needs to be lifted slightly before being closed the usual way. Tethering even adds convenience, as the closure is always at hand and never gets lost. High consumer acceptance for both drinking and pouring is already market research proven.

Karina Ostatek: "It's not only consumers who are becoming more environmentally conscious, but also retailers. Customers such as Maspex are facing increased demand for sustainable packaging from European regulators, especially where single use plastic is concerned. Both Maspex and SIG, by working closely together, are staying one step ahead of legislation, as we both strive to make our products even more sustainable."

SIG's domeTwist closure with tethered cap for combidome is one of three closure innovations for SIG's most popular packs in Europe. Additionally, combiSwift and combiMaxx closures with tethered cap are also available for SIG's family-size carton packs.



About SIG



SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated €2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz



