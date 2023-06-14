Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SIG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIGN   CH0435377954

SIG GROUP AG

(SIGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:44 2023-06-14 am EDT
25.62 CHF   +0.31%
02:07pSig : Stifel Conference
PU
06/13SIG Expands Recyclable Waste Program in Brazil
MT
06/13Sig : supports expansion of the so+ma Vantagens program and opens a new unit in Campo Largo, Paraná
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIG : Stifel Conference

06/14/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The information contained in this presentation is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such information.

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", oxr words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results).

For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, please see our offering circular for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

While we are making great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information, we make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, and no reliance may be placed by any person as to the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation and we disclaim any liability for the use of it.

Neither SIG nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers is under an obligation to update, correct or keep current the information contained in this presentation to which it relates or to provide the recipient of it with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it and any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change.

The presentation may not be reproduced, published or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to any person (whether within or outside such person's organisation or firm) other than its intended recipients.

The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale any securities of SIG in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. Any failure to comply with the restrictions set out in this paragraph may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction..

This presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning o the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable law.

In this presentation, we utilise certain alternative performance measures, including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

These alternative non-IFRS measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this presentation.

Alternative performance measures

For additional information about the alternative performance measures used by management, including reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, please refer to this link: https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/definitions

Some financial information in this presentation has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Population growth, urbanization & rising disposable incomes drive demand for packaged & branded products

Stricter focus on food safety, health & quality

Expansion of food service demand in emerging markets

Recyclability & CO2 footprint closely monitored by regulators and consumers

Acceleration of rigid to flexible conversion and increased use of mono materials

Trend to convenient on- the-go portion sizes

Packaging of food

and beverages

Market growth

CAGR '21-'26

Market growth

CAGR '21-'26

Market growth

CAGR '21-'26

Emerging

markets

Market growth

CAGR '21-'26

Emerging

markets

Market growth

CAGR '21-'26

Emerging

markets

Market growth

CAGR '21-'26

Sustainability, innovation and differentiation in new categories driving growth

Emerging markets as growth

platform with increasing speed &

food service as drivers

High growth potential, cross-lead generation and new category developments drive growth

Disclaimer

SIG Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIG GROUP AG
02:07pSig : Stifel Conference
PU
06/13SIG Expands Recyclable Waste Program in Brazil
MT
06/13Sig : supports expansion of the so+ma Vantagens program and opens a new unit in Campo Larg..
PU
05/04Transcript : SIG Group AG, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 04, 202..
CI
05/04SIG Group Logs Lower Q1 Profit; Turnover Rises
MT
05/04Sig Group Ag : Solid start to the year with margin recovery underway
EQ
05/02Sig : Hochwald enters plant-based segment with Bӓrenmarke oat beverages in SIG's pac..
PU
04/26Sig : unlocks new growth potential in North America as state-of-the-art production plant o..
PU
04/20Sig Group Ag : Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of Board of Directors
EQ
04/20Sig : Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of Board of Directors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIG GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 360 M 3 629 M 3 629 M
Net income 2023 232 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2023 2 115 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 9 973 M 10 878 M 10 771 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 665
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SIG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SIG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,09 €
Average target price 28,82 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel Sigrist Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Gavin Steiner Chief Technology Officer
Mariel Hoch Independent Non-Executive Director
Wah-Hui Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIG GROUP AG26.44%10 771
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.17%11 756
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-8.89%10 950
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-2.46%9 371
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY21.17%8 053
MONDI PLC-11.67%7 614
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer