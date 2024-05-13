SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Issue of Debt

13 May 2024

SIG successfully places €450 million Schuldschein following strong demand from investors

SIG today announces it has successfully completed a €450 million Schuldschein placement. The notes are structured in tranches with maturities of four, five and seven years with both fixed and variable interest rates at competitive levels. The high level of demand from a wide range of investors resulted in the transaction being upsized from a launch amount of €200 million.

The new Schuldschein allows SIG to extend its debt maturity profile, whilst continuing to broaden its investor base, following the €650m Schuldschein that it issued in 2022. The weighted average maturity of the placement is approximately five years. The funds are part of a program to refinance existing debt facilities well ahead of their scheduled maturities dates.

SIG’s Schuldschein is the largest placement for a Swiss issuer this year and one of the largest in 2024. The participating investors comprise banks and long-term investors in Europe and Asia, including a strong interest from Swiss institutions.

Anne Erkens, Chief Financial Officer of SIG, said: “This successful placing of the Schuldschein in a substantial volume again demonstrates investors’ confidence in the strength of SIG’s business model, reflected in the high demand for the notes and competitive pricing achieved by the new issue.”

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog .

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning SIG Group AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of SIG Group AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SIG Group AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.