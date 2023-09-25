SIG plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies specialist products to construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland and mainland Europe. The Company is a supplier of specialist insulation, roofing materials, and sustainable building products to customers across Europe. Its segment includes United Kingdom Interiors, United Kingdom Exteriors, France Interiors, France Exteriors, Germany, Benelux, Ireland and Poland. The Company's interior products include structural insulation, technical insulation, ceiling tiles and grids, construction accessories and fixings, partition walls and door sets, drylining, and floor coverings. Its exteriors products include tiles, slates and membranes, batten for pitched roofs, single-ply flat roof systems, industrial roofing, cladding systems, room-in-roof panel systems, and photovoltaic panels. The Company operates approximately 444 trading sites in Europe.