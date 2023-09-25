SIG PLC - Sheffield, England-based insulation, roofing, commercial interiors and construction products supplier - Says that its existing non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee, Kath Durrant, will assume the role of senior independent director with effect from Monday. Durrant succeeds Alan Lovell, who remains a non-executive director of the company.

Current stock price: 37.79 pence

12-month change: up 18%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

