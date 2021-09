The company, which supplies roofing and insulation materials in Britain, France, Germany, and Ireland, among other countries, posted statutory loss before tax of 1.6 million pounds ($2.19 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 125.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7317 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)