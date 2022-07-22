Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sigachi Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIGACHI   INE0D0K01014

SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SIGACHI)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
251.85 INR   +1.68%
08:24aSIGACHI INDUSTRIES : Record Date
PU
07/05Sigachi Industries Limited Widens Its Horizons, Ventures into the Human Nutritional Segment
CI
07/03Sigachi Industries Forays Into Human Nutritional Segment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigachi Industries : Record Date

07/22/2022 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To

Date: 22.07.2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

NSE Limited

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400051

(BSE Scrip Code: 543389)

(NSE Symbol: SIGACHI)

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Record date for payment of Interim Dividend.

Please note that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the following:

  1. Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. Further, the Board noted that payment of Final Dividend for 2021-22 was an honest omission due to oversight. Therefore, towards its continuous commitment to Investors, the Board has declared Interim Dividend as a compensation for Final Dividend for FY 2021-22.
  2. Record Date: The date i.e., 03.08.2022 has been fixed as record date for payment of dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid within the prescribed time to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the registers of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owner of the shares as on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022 which is the record date fixed for the purpose.
    This is for your information and records. Thanking you.
    For Sigachi Industries Limited

SHREYA MITRA

Digitally signed by SHREYA MITRA Date: 2022.07.22 17:17:06 +05'30'

Shreya Mitra

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Sigachi Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 12:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
08:24aSIGACHI INDUSTRIES : Record Date
PU
07/05Sigachi Industries Limited Widens Its Horizons, Ventures into the Human Nutritional Seg..
CI
07/03Sigachi Industries Forays Into Human Nutritional Segment
MT
06/29Sigachi Industries Limited Appoints Lijo Stephen Chacko as CEO for Sigachi MENA
CI
06/14Sigachi Industries Forms New Subsidiary in Dubai
MT
06/14Sigachi Industries Forms New Subsidiary in UAE
MT
06/14Sigachi Industries Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Dubai,..
CI
06/08SIGACHI INDUSTRIES : Resignation
PU
06/08SIGACHI INDUSTRIES : Resignation
PU
06/08Sigachi Industries Limited Announces Board Resignations
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 958 M - -
Net income 2021 303 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 615 M 95,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sigachi Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-37.90%95
ECOLAB INC.-30.37%46 659
SIKA AG-37.48%37 669
GIVAUDAN SA-31.51%31 202
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-27.28%17 905
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.41%16 256