Sigachi Industries : Record Date

Please note that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the following:
Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. Further, the Board noted that payment of Final Dividend for 2021-22 was an honest omission due to oversight. Therefore, towards its continuous commitment to Investors, the Board has declared Interim Dividend as a compensation for Final Dividend for FY 2021-22.
Record Date: The date i.e., 03.08.2022 has been fixed as record date for payment of dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid within the prescribed time to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the registers of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owner of the shares as on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022 which is the record date fixed for the purpose.
