Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sight Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGHT   US82657M1053

SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.

(SGHT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
11.15 USD   -1.59%
04:06pSight Sciences to Present at the Upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference
AQ
01/26Sight Sciences Announces 1,000th TearCare® Customer Installation
GL
01/26Sight Sciences Announces 1,000th TearCare® Customer Installation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sight Sciences to Present at the Upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference

02/22/2023 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference in New York, NY.

Sight Sciences’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 3:30pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.sightsciences.com/.

About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company’s SION™ Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
SION™ is a trademark of Sight Sciences.
© 2023 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com


All news about SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.
04:06pSight Sciences to Present at the Upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools..
AQ
01/26Sight Sciences Announces 1,000th TearCare® Customer Installation
GL
01/26Sight Sciences Announces 1,000th TearCare® Customer Installation
GL
01/26Sight Sciences, Inc. Announces 1,000Th Tearcare Customer Installation
CI
01/10Sight Sciences : Investor Presentation - Jan 2023
PU
01/10Sight Sciences Expects 40% Year-Over-Year Rise in Q4 2022 Revenue; Chief Financial Offi..
MT
01/09Sight Sciences, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors ..
AQ
01/09Sight Sciences Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financ..
GL
01/09Sight Sciences Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financ..
AQ
01/09Sight Sciences, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended De..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 71,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 546 M 546 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sight Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,33 $
Average target price 14,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Badawi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim Rodberg Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Staffan E. Encrantz Chairman
David Y. Badawi Chief Technology Officer & Director
Reay H. Brown Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.-3.52%546
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-2.78%180 138
MEDTRONIC PLC9.11%113 734
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.85%67 994
DEXCOM, INC.0.68%44 055
HOYA CORPORATION4.76%35 209