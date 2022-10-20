Advanced search
    SGHT   US82657M1053

SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.

(SGHT)
2022-10-20
7.010 USD   +4.78%
05:21pSight Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
GL
10/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Sight Sciences' Price Target to $10 from $14, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/04Needham Initiates Sight Sciences at Hold, Says While Dry Eye Business Potentially 'Significant Revenue Growth Driver,' Market Development Likely 'to Take Time, Further Investment'
MT
Sight Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

10/20/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.sightsciences.com, on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
SION™ is a trademark of Sight Sciences.
© 2022 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 320 M 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,01 $
Average target price 10,40 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Badawi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse Selnick Chief Financial Officer
Staffan E. Encrantz Chairman
David Y. Badawi Chief Technology Officer & Director
Reay H. Brown Chief Medical Officer
