Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SASI   US8265985007

SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SASI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  20:44:19 28/02/2023 GMT
0.5950 USD   -0.37%
01:38pSigma Additive Solutions Retains Lake Street Capital Markets to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Enhance Shareholder Value
BU
01/27Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Sigma Additive : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigma Additive Solutions Retains Lake Street Capital Markets to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Enhance Shareholder Value

03/01/2023 | 01:38pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it has retained Lake Street Capital Markets as its financial advisor in connection with the Company's consideration of a range of strategic alternatives designed to enhance shareholder value, including a possible strategic investment, acquisition, merger, business combination, or similar transaction.

There can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this process and does not intend to comment further unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action, the process has concluded, or it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, general financial market and economic conditions, Sigma’s business and financial condition, Sigma’s ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and general industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Sigma disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Sigma’s forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.
01:38pSigma Additive Solutions Retains Lake Street Capital Markets to Explore Strategic Alter..
BU
01/27Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directo..
AQ
2022Sigma Additive : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
2022Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amen..
AQ
2022Sigma Additive Solutions Joins the EOS Developer Network
BU
2022Sigma Additive Solutions Joins the EOS Developer Network
CI
2022HC Wainwright Trims Price Target on Sigma Additive Solutions to $2 From $3, Maintains B..
MT
2022Transcript : Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2..
CI
2022Sigma Additive Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,84 M - 0,70 M
Net income 2022 -8,84 M - -7,30 M
Net cash 2022 2,66 M - 2,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,41 M 6,41 M 5,29 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 236%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacob Brunsberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Donald Orzechowski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark K. Ruport Chairman
Darren P. Beckett Engineering Manager
Dennis Duitch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.48.71%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.00%1 856 633
SYNOPSYS INC.13.80%55 443
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.26%52 661
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.21%51 058
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION27.70%42 116