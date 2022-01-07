Sigma Capital : 12 Days of Christmas Charitable Donations

7 January 2022

As we pack away the last Christmas decorations, eat yet another mince pie, and know that we will most likely find pine needles and a random bauble in a corner over the next few days, if not weeks, we wish to thank all our residents and colleagues for their considered nominations for our 12 Days of Christmas Donations project. We were thrilled to receive over 70 nominations for a beautifully broad range of charities, and one could not help but be humbled and feel grateful on so many levels.

Learning about each nomination we are inspired by, and indeed marvel at, the work done by all those nominated, making it so difficult to select just 12, as all are so deserving. The past two years have been extremely challenging for charities, particularly small charities who rely on donations and the ability and opportunities to be visible in our communities. We thank each and every person working with these charities for their commitment, dedication, kindness and care of others.

Since the 12 daily announcements it has been wonderful to hear more and begin to engage with these charities. We are very much about building long term relationships and supporting a broad range of charities, events and activities, both local, smaller charities and national charities with a local presence.

Donations are so important to all charities and one cannot underestimate the impact of any donations, whatever the amount. Recent communications highlight this so well.

Move On Scotland commented, "Your support for our work is a huge boost to our staff and volunteers. We usually find ourselves busier than ever at this time of year, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, having the worst impact on those on the margins of our communities."

Speed of Sight in Bolton added, "Thank you for the message you sent before Christmas in respect of the generous donation you want to make to us. That is absolutely fantastic and a lovely message to receive on returning to the office after the Christmas break. This gift will help us to continue to provide life-changing driving experiences for people with disabilities."

Simon On The Streets, West Yorkshire, said, "Thank you so much for your email - firstly can I just say thank you so much for thinking of us during your 12 Days of Christmas event! We are a completely independent charity, solely reliant on donations like this and we just wouldn't exist without this kind of support."

Donna emailed to say, "On behalf of Beyond Bea Charity I would sincerely like to thank you for the nomination to receive a £1000 donation. We are really pleased and know this donation will ensure that we support further health professionals in training of Baby Loss & Bereavement Care to the many parents throughout the UK."

The Lily Mae Foundation were delighted to receive our Christmas donation and wanted to thank the person for their nomination adding, "That's great news indeed!Thank you once again for your superb support for The Foundation and our work with bereaved parents and families. Best wishes for a most Peaceful New Year."

Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind were delighted to receive the news of their Christmas donation upon return, saying, "What lovely news to come back to after the Christmas break. Please pass on our warmest thanks to everyone at Sigma Capital Group and Simple Life Homes for your support and generous donation"

St Anne's Hospice at Heald Green expressed the widely shared thanks in their email, "We are so grateful to have been nominated and selected for one of your 12 Days of Christmas donations."

Established by residents in the local area, CommUNITY Little Hulton were also delighted to be nominated, with Alison Jones saying, "This is fantastic, thank you Simple Life. Happy New Year!"

Thank you to all in our communities for their engagement, as it is such awareness, engagement and involvement that we are able to support others as we do. We wish everyone a very happy 2022 and look forward to working together over the next 12 months!

Those charities supported as part of this project are listed below and we encourage you to have a look at the work they do on their websites.