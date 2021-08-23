Sigma Capital : Now LIVE – My Simple Life Mobile App

23 August 2021

After nearly a year of development, we were extremely pleased to launch the brand new My Simple Life App to all Simple Life residents in August 2021.

This new product is entirely bespoke to Simple Life, and has been built to make life even easier for all those who choose to rent with us. Within the first 3 weeks of launching, we've seen over 950 residents download and log in, with many already paying their rent directly which is proving to be a popular function.

The app's features include:

Access to tenancy documents including AST, EPC and other certification

Access to all appliance user manuals for their property

A resident forum closed by development, for easy interaction and communication between neighbours

Easy and clear rental statements, with outstanding balance information and the ability to pay via debit card

All information about the property, neighbourhood and services available as a Simple Life Resident, including Asset Manager contact details and emergency processes

Offers and discounts section from our various partners and affiliates

But we're not stopping there. We already have a number of phase 2 projects being scoped out, including improved maintenance reporting integration, additional notification options and more.

We look forward to seeing the app continue to grow and develop in response to the needs of our residents, as part of our ongoing efforts to make life simple!