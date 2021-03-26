Sigma Capital : 2021 AGM Results

26 March 2021

RESULT OF AGM 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Sigma Capital Group plc held on Friday 26 March 2021, the following resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 23 February 2021 were unanimously passed by Shareholders. Proxies were received by the Company from Shareholders in advance of the Annual General Meeting as follows:

Resolutions Votes for % For Votes against % Against Chairman's discretion % Discretionary Total votes Votes withheld 1 Receive and adopt the financial statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 together with the reports of the Directors and the auditor 60,175,775 99.47% 320,920 0.53% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0 2 Re-appointment of Gwynn Galloway Thomson as a director 60,496,695 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0 3 Re-appointment of Duncan William Sutherland as a director 60,496,695 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0 4 Approval of the report on Directors' remuneration for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 49,519,718 81.86% 10,976,977 18.14% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0 5 Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditor of the Company 60,494,246 100.00% 2,449 0.00% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0 6 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 60,496,695 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0 7 General authority to allot securities 60,380,601 99.93% 43,000 0.07% 0 0.00% 60,423,601 73,094 8 General disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 60,380,601 99.93% 43,000 0.07% 0 0.00% 60,423,601 73,094 9 Disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company, to be used only for the purposes of financing / refinancing an acquisition or capital investment of the Company 60,381,601 99.93% 42,000 0.07% 0 0.00% 60,423,601 73,094 10 Directors Authority for market purchase of own shares 56,710,795 93.74% 3,785,900 6.26% 0 0.00% 60,496,695 0

Note: A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, there were 89,624,184 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue.

Malcolm Briselden

Company Secretary