Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sigma Capital Group plc    SGM   GB0004225073

SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(SGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigma Capital : 2021 AGM Results

03/26/2021 | 07:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 March 2021

RESULT OF AGM 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Sigma Capital Group plc held on Friday 26 March 2021, the following resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 23 February 2021 were unanimously passed by Shareholders. Proxies were received by the Company from Shareholders in advance of the Annual General Meeting as follows:

Resolutions

Votes for

% For

Votes against

% Against

Chairman's discretion

% Discretionary

Total votes

Votes withheld

1

Receive and adopt the financial statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 together with the reports of the Directors and the auditor

60,175,775

99.47%

320,920

0.53%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

2

Re-appointment of Gwynn Galloway Thomson as a director

60,496,695

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

3

Re-appointment of Duncan William Sutherland as a director

60,496,695

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

4

Approval of the report on Directors' remuneration for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020

49,519,718

81.86%

10,976,977

18.14%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

5

Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditor of the Company

60,494,246

100.00%

2,449

0.00%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

6

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

60,496,695

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

7

General authority to allot securities

60,380,601

99.93%

43,000

0.07%

0

0.00%

60,423,601

73,094

8

General disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company

60,380,601

99.93%

43,000

0.07%

0

0.00%

60,423,601

73,094

9

Disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company, to be used only for the purposes of financing / refinancing an acquisition or capital investment of the Company

60,381,601

99.93%

42,000

0.07%

0

0.00%

60,423,601

73,094

10

Directors Authority for market purchase of own shares

56,710,795

93.74%

3,785,900

6.26%

0

0.00%

60,496,695

0

Note: A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, there were 89,624,184 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue.

Malcolm Briselden

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sigma Capital Group plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 11:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP PLC
07:57aSIGMA CAPITAL  : 2021 AGM Results
PU
03/24SIGMA CAPITAL  : Earnings Flash (SGM.L) SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP Reports H1 EPS GBX4...
MT
03/16SIGMA CAPITAL  : prepares for growth with a trio of new starters
PU
03/03SIGMA CAPITAL  : Simple Life Sponsors ‘The Mighty Panthers'
PU
03/02SIGMA CAPITAL  : Edita takes on 280,000 steps for CHAS
PU
02/25SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22SIGMA CAPITAL  : Annual General Meeting 2021 Proxy Form
PU
02/22SIGMA CAPITAL  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
02/02SIGMA CAPITAL  : and EQT appoints London Property Service Group, KFH
PU
01/21SIGMA CAPITAL  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 134 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sigma Capital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 190,00 GBX
Last Close Price 150,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graham Fleming Barnet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Scott McGill Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Calvert Sutcliffe Non-Executive Chairman
David Sigsworth Senior Independent Non-executive Director
Gwynn Galloway Thomson Executive Director & Director-Property Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA CAPITAL GROUP PLC14.50%190
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.6.45%54 722
VONOVIA SE-7.30%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.09%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.87%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.42%14 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ