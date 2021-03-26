Sigma Capital : 2021 AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Sigma Capital Group plc held on Friday 26 March 2021, the following resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 23 February 2021 were unanimously passed by Shareholders. Proxies were received by the Company from Shareholders in advance of the Annual General Meeting as follows:
Resolutions
Votes for
% For
Votes against
% Against
Chairman's discretion
% Discretionary
Total votes
Votes withheld
1
Receive and adopt the financial statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 together with the reports of the Directors and the auditor
60,175,775
99.47%
320,920
0.53%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
2
Re-appointment of Gwynn Galloway Thomson as a director
60,496,695
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
3
Re-appointment of Duncan William Sutherland as a director
60,496,695
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
4
Approval of the report on Directors' remuneration for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020
49,519,718
81.86%
10,976,977
18.14%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
5
Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditor of the Company
60,494,246
100.00%
2,449
0.00%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
6
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
60,496,695
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
7
General authority to allot securities
60,380,601
99.93%
43,000
0.07%
0
0.00%
60,423,601
73,094
8
General disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
60,380,601
99.93%
43,000
0.07%
0
0.00%
60,423,601
73,094
9
Disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company, to be used only for the purposes of financing / refinancing an acquisition or capital investment of the Company
60,381,601
99.93%
42,000
0.07%
0
0.00%
60,423,601
73,094
10
Directors Authority for market purchase of own shares
56,710,795
93.74%
3,785,900
6.26%
0
0.00%
60,496,695
0
Note: A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, there were 89,624,184 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue.
