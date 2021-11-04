Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sigma Healthcare Limited
  News
  Summary
    SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
Guardian Wins Canstar Blue Australia's Most Satisfied Customers Award for Pharmacies

11/04/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
05 Nov, 2021Announcements, Community Pharmacy



We are excited to announce Guardian Pharmacy has been awarded Canstar Blue's Most Satisfied Customer Award for 2021. This is the fourth time Guardian has been awarded the title of best pharmacy for overall satisfaction - taking the honours in 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2021.

The Canstar Blue review reported results from more than 4,100 respondents who visited pharmacies (physical and online) in the past six months. Guardian was ranked against 14 pharmacy banner groups and topped the categories for service and advice, pharmacist availability, prescription availability and spend, and value for money.

Head of Guardian, Kurt O'Brien said, "Guardian has been serving the local community for more than 30 years, so to take out the award for Most Satisfied Customers in Australia, as rated by our customers themselves, is a true testament to the community service that Guardian offers - an approach to patient care and wellbeing at time that has never been more important than right now."

Guardian offers general health advice and solutions for heart health, diabetes, sleep apnoea, respiratory health, weight management and skin-related concerns as well as a variety of services, including medication packing, home delivery and e-scripts.

As a brand that supports its local community by putting our customers at the heart of one-to-one care, we are proud to see Guardian take out five-star reviews in five out of the six research categories, including overall customer satisfaction. Congratulations to all our Guardian Pharmacy stores who work hard every day to support their local communities and provide exceptional customer service and care.

This award reflects the strong relationship we have with our pharmacies, suppliers, customers and communities.

Discount Drug Stores and Amcal also rated well, finishing in the top 10 best pharmacies in Australia.

To read more about Guardian's win in the Australian Journal of Pharmacy, visit this link.

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 569 M 2 640 M 2 640 M
Net income 2022 7,97 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
Net Debt 2022 66,0 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,5x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 539 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 87,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,55 AUD
Average target price 0,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Robert Hooper Chief Executive Officer
Jackie Pearson Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Mark Gunston Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Hawkins Chief Information Officer
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED-11.38%408
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.23.45%42 605
MCKESSON CORPORATION28.93%34 236
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-52.73%29 430
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-8.72%14 302
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.37%7 728