Guardian Wins Canstar Blue Australia's Most Satisfied Customers Award for Pharmacies

We are excited to announce Guardian Pharmacy has been awarded Canstar Blue's Most Satisfied Customer Award for 2021. This is the fourth time Guardian has been awarded the title of best pharmacy for overall satisfaction - taking the honours in 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2021.

The Canstar Blue review reported results from more than 4,100 respondents who visited pharmacies (physical and online) in the past six months. Guardian was ranked against 14 pharmacy banner groups and topped the categories for service and advice, pharmacist availability, prescription availability and spend, and value for money.

Head of Guardian, Kurt O'Brien said, "Guardian has been serving the local community for more than 30 years, so to take out the award for Most Satisfied Customers in Australia, as rated by our customers themselves, is a true testament to the community service that Guardian offers - an approach to patient care and wellbeing at time that has never been more important than right now."

Guardian offers general health advice and solutions for heart health, diabetes, sleep apnoea, respiratory health, weight management and skin-related concerns as well as a variety of services, including medication packing, home delivery and e-scripts.

As a brand that supports its local community by putting our customers at the heart of one-to-one care, we are proud to see Guardian take out five-star reviews in five out of the six research categories, including overall customer satisfaction. Congratulations to all our Guardian Pharmacy stores who work hard every day to support their local communities and provide exceptional customer service and care.

This award reflects the strong relationship we have with our pharmacies, suppliers, customers and communities.

Discount Drug Stores and Amcal also rated well, finishing in the top 10 best pharmacies in Australia.

To read more about Guardian's win in the Australian Journal of Pharmacy, visit this link.