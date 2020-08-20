Sigma Healthcare : Change in substantial holding 0 08/20/2020 | 03:22am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN/ABN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN(if applicable) Sigma Healthcare Limited 088 417 403 Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A 112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 18 August 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 16 July 2020 The previous notice was dated 16 July 2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 87,784,995 8.29% 75,463,888 7.12% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class and number of Person's votes interest changed change (6) given in relation securities affected affected to change (7) See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 3 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's securities registered as holder (8) interest (6) of securities votes See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address The Group C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney , NSW 2000 Signature print name Elizabeth Lee Company Secretary sign here Date: 20 August 2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Sigma Healthcare Limited THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604 Print name Elizabeth Lee Company Secretary Sign here Date: 20 August 2020 Table 1 - Related bodies corporate The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate. Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd Orbis Holdings Limited Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd Orbis Administration Limited Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Investment Research Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey) EmCap Limited (Guernsey) Table 2 - Funds An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds. No Fund name Manager Code Registered holder Persons entitled to be registered holder 1. Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund AGA SMEF Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's SMEF's custodian responsible entity 2. Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund AGA SMBF Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's as SMBF's custodian responsible entity 3. Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund AGA SMSF Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's SMSF's custodian responsible entity 4. Morningstar Australian Shares High AGA SMIA JP Morgan Nominees Australia Morningstar Investment Management Alpha Fund Ltd as SMIA's custodian Australia Limited SMIA's trustee 5. Construction and Building Unions AGA SMCB JP Morgan Nominees Australia United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee Superannuation Fund Ltd as SMCB's custodian 6. HESTA Superannuation Fund AGA SMHT JP Morgan Nominees Australia H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee Ltd as SMHT's custodian 7. Hostplus Pooled Superannuation AGA SMHP Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee Trust SMHP's custodian 8. Russell Australian Opportunities Fund AGA SMRI State Street Australia Ltd as Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's custodian SMRI's responsible entity 9. MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation AGA SMCS NAB Custodial Services as CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee Fund custodian for SMCS 10. Maritime Super AGA SMMS NAB Custodial Services as Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's custodian for SMMS trustee 11. Non-Government Schools AGA SMNG State Street Australia Ltd as Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund SMNG's custodian Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee 12. Non-Government Schools AGA SMNP State Street Australia Ltd as Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund SMNP's custodian Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNP's trustee 13. REST Superannuation Fund AGA SMRT State Street Australia Ltd as Retail Employees Superannuation Pty SMRT's custodian Ltd as SMRT's trustee 14. Government Employees AGA SMGB Northern Trust Corporation as Government Employees Superannuation Superannuation Board SMGB's custodian Board 15. Statewide Superannuation Trust AGA SMSW NAB Custodial Services as Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as custodian for SMSW SMSW's trustee 16. Legal Super AGA SMLS BNP Paribas Fund Services Legal Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Australasia Pty Ltd as SMLS's legalsuper custodian No Fund name Manager Code Registered holder Persons entitled to be registered holder 17. AMP Capital Specialist Australian AGA SMAP BNP Paribas Fund Services AMP Capital Funds Management Share Fund Australasia Pty Ltd as SMAP's Limited as responsible entity of AMP custodian Capital Specialist Australian Share Fund 18. Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia OIML GAPL Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's Registered) as GAPL's custodian responsible entity 19. Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund OIML EMAF Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's (Australia Registered) as EMAF's custodian responsible entity 20. Orbis Global Equity LE Fund AGA GALE Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's (Australia Registered) as GALE's custodian responsible entity 21. Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited OIML OGEF Citigroup Fund Services Canada, OGEF Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian 22. Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited OIML OSAP Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian OSAP 23. Institutional Global Equity Fund OIML IGEF Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian IGEF 24. Orbis Optimal LP OIML OOLP Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian OOLP 25. Orbis International Equity LP OIML IELP Citi Canada as IELP's custodian IELP 26. Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP OIML OGLP Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian OGLP 27. Orbis Institutional International Equity OIML ONLP Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian ONLP LP 28. Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP OIML USLP Citi Canada as USLP's custodian USLP 29. Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets OIML EMLP Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian EMLP Equity LP 30. Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund OIML SGPL Citibank International plc SGPL (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian 31. Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund OIML XJPL Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian XJPL 32. Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund OIML GBSA Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian GBSA 33. Orbis SICAV - International Equity OIML SNPL Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian SNPL 34. Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund OIML UKGE Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian UKGE 35. Orbis Institutional Global Equity OIML OGEO Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian OGEO (OFO) 36. OEIC Global Cautious Fund OIML OCS4 Citi Lux as OCS4's custodian OCS4 37. Orbis SICAV Global Cautious Fund OIML OCSU Citi Lux as OCSU's custodian OCSU Table 3 - Change in relevant interest Trade Date Reference Code Action No of security Consideration 10 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMAP Sell -396,780 -$ 274,974 11 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMBF Sell -133,705 -$ 92,175 17 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMCB Sell -1,028,440 -$ 712,195 12 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMCS Sell -486,483 -$ 336,783 16 Jul 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMEF Sell -3,927,405 -$ 2,721,343 16 Jul 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMGB Sell -876,616 -$ 607,443 16 Jul 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMHP Sell -1,093,306 -$ 757,649 16 Jul 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMHT Sell -1,203,504 -$ 833,974 16 Jul 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMIA Sell -114,609 -$ 79,167 10 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMLS Sell -266,233 -$ 184,225 10 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMNG Sell -330,909 -$ 229,167 17 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMNP Sell -55,976 -$ 38,763 10 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMRI Sell -343,374 -$ 237,582 16 Jul 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMRT Sell -1,676,656 -$ 1,162,025 10 Aug 20 to 18 Aug 20 SMSW Sell -387,111 -$ 268,271 Total -12,321,107 -$ 8,535,737 All trades occur on market, under a dividend reinvestment plan, or pursuant to a capital raising (as applicable). Table 4 - Present relevant interest Reference Code Total no of securities SMAP 2,203,985 SMBF 364,619 SMCB 9,400,289 SMCS 4,640,208 SMEF 20,249,719 SMGB 5,199,125 SMHP 6,475,421 SMHT 6,585,593 SMIA 786,732 SMLS 1,837,154 SMNG 2,425,897 SMNP 606,319 SMRI 2,829,015 SMRT 9,864,929 SMSW 1,994,883 Total 75,463,888 Attachments Original document

