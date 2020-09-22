Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice
09/22/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
ABN
15 088 417 403
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Robert Hooper
Date of last notice
07/07/2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Ordinary shares acquired on market by a
(including registered holder)
related party (Spouse) of Mr Hooper.
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Self-managed superannuation fund of
Director, Super Hooper Super Fund
Date of change
22/09/2020
No. of securities held prior to change
32,760,849
Ordinary Shares
14,044,467
Shares allocated pursuant
to the employee share plan
71,112
Shares allocated pursuant to
the loan funded long term
incentive plan
16,504,972
Performance rights granted
pursuant to the long term
incentive plan
2,140,298
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Ordinary
Number acquired
500,000
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
$294,476.25
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
33,260,849
Ordinary Shares
14,544,467
Shares allocated pursuant
to the employee share plan
71,112
Shares allocated pursuant to
the loan funded long term
incentive plan
16,504,972
Performance rights granted
pursuant to the long term
incentive plan
2,140,298
Nature of change
500,000 shares acquired pursuant to on
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
market trade.
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:09:02 UTC
