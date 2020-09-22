Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mark Robert Hooper Date of last notice 07/07/2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Ordinary shares acquired on market by a (including registered holder) related party (Spouse) of Mr Hooper. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Self-managed superannuation fund of Director, Super Hooper Super Fund Date of change 22/09/2020 No. of securities held prior to change 32,760,849 Ordinary Shares 14,044,467 Shares allocated pursuant to the employee share plan 71,112 Shares allocated pursuant to the loan funded long term incentive plan 16,504,972 Performance rights granted pursuant to the long term incentive plan 2,140,298