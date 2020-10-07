Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN ABN 15 088 417 403 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Raymond Mark GUNSTON Date of last notice 06/07/2020 Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 30/09/2020 No. of securities held prior to change 522,655 Class Direct - 522,655 FPO Number acquired 18,447 Number disposed Value/Consideration $10,607.03 Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 541,102 Direct - 541,102 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐ back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN ABN 15 088 417 403 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Michael SAMMELLS Date of last notice 06/07/2020 Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 30/09/2020 No. of securities held prior to change 13,939 Class Direct - 13,939 FPO Number acquired 10,436 Number disposed Value/Consideration $6,000.70 Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 24,375 Direct - 24,375 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐ back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

