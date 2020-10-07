Log in
Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/07/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Raymond Mark GUNSTON

Date of last notice

06/07/2020

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

30/09/2020

No. of securities held prior to change

522,655

Class

Direct - 522,655

FPO

Number acquired

18,447

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$10,607.03

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

541,102

Direct - 541,102

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐ back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael SAMMELLS

Date of last notice

06/07/2020

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

30/09/2020

No. of securities held prior to change

13,939

Class

Direct - 13,939

FPO

Number acquired

10,436

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$6,000.70

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

24,375

Direct - 24,375

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐ back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

