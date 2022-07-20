Log in
Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

07/20/2022
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christine BARTLETT

Date of last notice

07/04/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

CN Bartlett and KR Coles Super Fund

(including r g stered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

14/07/2022

Date of change

Direct - 190,654

No. of securities held prior to change

250,654

Class

Indirect - 60,000

FPO

Number acquired

9,217

Number disposed

$5,286.87

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

valuation

Direct - 199,871

No. of securities held after change

259,871

Indirect - 60,000

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

Note:interestDetailsrelatedare only priorrequiredtoforchangea contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Gerald MANUEL

Date of last notice

01/04/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

14/07/2022

Date of change

Class

Direct - 358,726

No. of securities held prior to change

358,726

FPO

Number acquired

8,641

Number disposed

$4,956.48

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct - 367,367

367,367

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

Note:interestDetailsrelatedare only priorrequiredtoforchangea contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kathryn SPARGO

Date of last notice

16/05/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Director Spargo Super Pty Ltd (atf Spargo

Nature of indirect interest

Direct

(including r g stered holder)

Self-managed superannuation fund of

Date of change

Super Fund)

interest.

14/07/2022

Direct - 182,881

No. of securities held prior to change

422,881

Class

Indirect - 240,000

FPO

Number acquired

8,641

Number disposed

$4,956.48

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

valuation

Direct - 191,522

No. of securities held after change

431,522

Indirect - 240,000

