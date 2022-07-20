Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
ABN
15 088 417 403
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Christine BARTLETT
Date of last notice
07/04/2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
CN Bartlett and KR Coles Super Fund
14/07/2022
Date of change
Direct - 190,654
No. of securities held prior to change
250,654
Class
Indirect - 60,000
FPO
Number acquired
9,217
Number disposed
$5,286.87
Direct - 199,871
No. of securities held after change
259,871
Indirect - 60,000
Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Part 3 -
Name of entity
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
ABN
15 088 417 403
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
David Gerald MANUEL
Date of last notice
01/04/2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
14/07/2022
Date of change
Class
Direct - 358,726
No. of securities held prior to change
358,726
FPO
Number acquired
8,641
Number disposed
$4,956.48
No. of securities held after change
Direct - 367,367
367,367
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Part 3 -
Name of entity
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
ABN
15 088 417 403
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Kathryn SPARGO
Date of last notice
16/05/2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Director Spargo Super Pty Ltd (atf Spargo
Nature of indirect interest
Direct
Self-managed superannuation fund of
Date of change
Super Fund)
14/07/2022
Direct - 182,881
No. of securities held prior to change
422,881
Class
Indirect - 240,000
FPO
Number acquired
8,641
Number disposed
$4,956.48
Direct - 191,522
No. of securities held after change
431,522
Indirect - 240,000
