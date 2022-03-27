Sigma Healthcare : Guardian Pharmacy is excited to continue its relationship with Vinnies in 2022

28 Mar, 2022 Announcements, Community & Social, Community Pharmacy Back to Our News

Sigma Healthcare's Guardian Pharmacy is proud to continue its relationship with the St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) in 2022.

The ongoing relationship will see Guardian Pharmacy provide year-round support to Australians experiencing homelessness, hardship and disadvantage. Planning a range of initiatives to help people in need, Head of Guardian, Kurt O'Brien said the pharmacy group are thrilled to renew their support of Vinnies this year through pharmacy and community engagement.

"We're excited to be continuing our relationship with Vinnies, as we take our programs, including those to be launched into the future, into a more interactive and digitally-advanced space - a natural extension to an already successful initiative and long-term relationship with the charity," says Kurt O'Brien.

"Through the relationship, we're excited to provide our franchise partners with greater opportunity for customer engagement, while also providing our customers with more direct and personal ways to participate in our pharmacies' charity work, now both in-store and online."

The first initiative to be rolled out is the new look annual Healthy Kids' Guide Series which will be published as a series of educational videos presented by Guardian pharmacists, aligning with the Vinnies Back to School campaign.

21 Years of Healthy Kids Guide

The videos will feature real-life Guardian pharmacists offering targeted advice to relevant audiences, such as parents, guardians and carers.

Further initiatives are expected to be announced in due course as part of the continuing relationship.

"For many years we've been working with Guardian to achieve our ambition in helping those most vulnerable. The brand's community-focused approach wholly aligns to Vinnies, so we're excited to be working with the Guardian teams and their customers in 2022," says General Manager of Marketing and Fundraising of the St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria, Andrew McKenzie.