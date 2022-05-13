Log in
    SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
05/13
0.4850 AUD   +6.59%
Sigma Healthcare : commits to sustainability through Biomass Offsets

05/13/2022 | 02:57am EDT
13 May, 2022Announcements



Adding Biomass offsets to lift sustainability

Sigma Healthcare is encouraging other Australian companies to add Biomass offsets to their sustainability programs. "Since joining the PrintReleaf program in January 2021, Sigma has offset the equivalent of around 8.7 million pages of paper consumption by reforesting 1,042 standard trees", says Gary Woodford, Sigma's Head of Corporate Affairs and Executive Sustainability Sponsor.

[Link]

PrintReleaf has developed a standard methodology and patented technology platform that allows Sigma to certifiably reforest our paper consumption. By automatically measuring paper consumption totals through technology integrations and converting this paper footprint into a specific and accurate number of trees, PrintReleaf enables Sigma to easily releaf forests based on our particular footprint. SGS International certifies the Global Forestry Partners and leads field audits to verify compliance with the PrintReleaf Standard, allowing Sigma to focus on contributing to environmental reforestation where the planet needs it most. "PrintReleaf certainly made it simpler for Sigma to move forward."

"Biomass offsets are not the whole answer to sustainability, but they are relatively easy to add. It is another step forward, one that we hope other Australian companies will be inspired to take."

Sigma's Sustainability Program

As part of our efforts to avoid or reduce our environmental footprint, we have also implemented energy-efficient initiatives throughout our network including:

  • Installation of roof-mounted solar power systems (total capacity of 1,500kW across 5 sites)
  • Solar hot water systems
  • LED lighting with motion detectors
  • Timer switches
  • Cooling controlled by environmental monitoring system.

The wider Sigma sustainability program includes a 'Plan to 2030' with key goals under each focus area including environmental, social and governance. We are striving to reduce our impact on the environment, further invest in the health and well-being of our team and the communities we serve and to ensure we operate our business in an ethical and transparent way.

To read more about Sigma's sustainability efforts, the Sigma Sustainability Report for 2021/22 has recently been issued and data highlights include 76.5% of waste diverted from landfill and recovered.

Back

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 06:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
