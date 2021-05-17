Log in
Sigma Healthcare : Appendix 3Z

05/17/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
ASX Release

Issued 18 May 2021

Appendix 3Z

As previously announced by Sigma Healthcare Limited (Sigma) at the recent Annual General Meeting, Mr David Bayes has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Sigma, effective from 12 May 2021.

An Appendix 3Z for Mr Bayes is attached.

This announcement is authorised by the Company Secretary.

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Sigma Healthcare Limited

ABN

15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

David Sutton Bayes

Date of last notice

1 April 2021

Date that director ceased to be director

12 May 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

104,644 FPO shares in Sigma Healthcare Limited

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:ameProvideof holderdetails of&thenaturecircumstancesof interestgiving rise to the relevant interest

Self- managed superannuation fund of Director, Talbot Holdings (VIC) Pty Ltd (atf Bayes Super Fund).

Investment trust of Director, Kateco (VIC) Pty Ltd (atf David Bayes Investment Trust)

Number & class of securities

348,331 FPO shares in Sigma Healthcare Limited

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
