Sigma Healthcare : Appendix 3Z
Appendix 3Z
As previously announced by Sigma Healthcare Limited (
Sigma) at the recent Annual General Meeting, Mr David Bayes has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Sigma, effective from 12 May 2021.
An Appendix 3Z for Mr Bayes is attached.
This announcement is authorised by the Company Secretary.
Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001
.
Name of entity
Sigma Healthcare Limited
ABN
15 088 417 403
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
David Sutton Bayes
Date of last notice
1 April 2021
Date that director ceased to be director
12 May 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
104,644 FPO shares in Sigma Healthcare Limited
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Z Page 1
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note:
ameProvide of holderdetails of &the naturecircumstances of interestgiving rise to the relevant interest
Self- managed superannuation fund of Director, Talbot Holdings (VIC) Pty Ltd (atf Bayes Super Fund).
Investment trust of Director, Kateco (VIC) Pty Ltd (atf David Bayes Investment Trust)
Number & class of securities
348,331 FPO shares in Sigma Healthcare Limited
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest relates
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 2
Disclaimer
Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:58:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Sales 2022
3 668 M
2 858 M
2 858 M
Net income 2022
33,1 M
25,8 M
25,8 M
Net Debt 2022
81,5 M
63,5 M
63,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,0x
Yield 2022
3,64%
Capitalization
627 M
486 M
488 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,19x
EV / Sales 2023
0,19x
Nbr of Employees
1 900
Free-Float
87,3%
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
0,69 AUD
Last Close Price
0,64 AUD
Spread / Highest target
19,7%
Spread / Average Target
9,34%
Spread / Lowest Target
-0,79%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.