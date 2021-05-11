Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sigma Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/07
0.595 AUD   +2.59%
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Results of Meeting
PU
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : AGM Presentation to Shareholders
PU
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigma Healthcare : Results of Meeting

05/11/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING (ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person

or by proxy on a poll (where applicable) on a

poll at the meeting

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

3

TO ADOPT THE REMUNERATION REPORT

N

607,041,355

29,342,122

3,343,510

5,871,497

610,587,365

29,350,122

5,879,847

Carried

(NON-BINDING ADVI

94.89%

4.59%

0.52%

95.41%

4.59%

4

SPILL RESOLUTION (CONDITIONAL ITEM)

NA

93,139,738

541,880,056

5,426,179

5,152,511

Not Required

14.54%

84.61%

0.85%

5.1

TO RE-ELECT AS A DIRECTOR MS CHRISTINE

NA

633,016,082

10,661,600

3,484,160

3,357,762

636,716,092

10,661,600

3,360,762

Carried

BARTLETT

97.81%

1.65%

0.54%

98.35%

1.65%

5.2

TO RE-ELECT AS A DIRECTOR MS KATHRYN D

NA

628,717,937

14,794,002

3,485,560

3,522,105

632,419,347

14,794,002

3,525,105

Carried

SPARGO

97.17%

2.29%

0.54%

97.71%

2.29%

6

APPROVAL OF 2020 LTIP ALLOCATION

NA

Withdrawn

Withdrawn

Withdrawn

Withdrawn

7

APPROVAL OF REMUNERATION ARRANGEMENTS

NA

630,574,236

8,080,141

3,295,064

3,649,043

634,080,150

8,088,141

3,649,043

Carried

98.23%

1.26%

0.51%

98.74%

1.26%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Resolution proposed but not put to the meeting

No.

Short Description

Reason(s) for not putting to the meeting

6

APPROVAL OF 2020 LTIP ALLOCATION

FOLLOWING THE RESIGNATION OF MR HOOPER ON 26 APRIL 2021, RESOLUTION 6 IS NO LONGER REQUIRED.

Printed: 12/05/2021 12:00:49PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 03:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Results of Meeting
PU
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : AGM Presentation to Shareholders
PU
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
05/11SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : CEO's Address to Shareholders
PU
04/25SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Managing Director and CEO to Step Down at End-October
MT
04/25SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : CEO resignation announcement
PU
04/06SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : M&A Now On Sigma Healthcare's Agenda
AQ
03/22SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report
PU
03/22SIGMA HEALTHCARE  : Full Year 2020/2021 ASX Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 668 M 2 866 M 2 866 M
Net income 2022 33,1 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2022 81,5 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 592 M 465 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sigma Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,69 AUD
Last Close Price 0,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Robert Hooper Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Jackie Pearson Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Mark Gunston Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Hawkins Chief Information Officer
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED-3.25%458
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.13%48 308
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.36.74%47 637
MCKESSON CORPORATION16.22%31 937
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.8.59%16 924
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD64.08%12 106