Sigma Healthcare : Results of Meeting
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING (ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person
or by proxy on a poll (where applicable) on a
poll at the meeting
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
3
TO ADOPT THE REMUNERATION REPORT
N
607,041,355
29,342,122
3,343,510
5,871,497
610,587,365
29,350,122
5,879,847
Carried
(NON-BINDING ADVI
94.89%
4.59%
0.52%
95.41%
4.59%
4
SPILL RESOLUTION (CONDITIONAL ITEM)
NA
93,139,738
541,880,056
5,426,179
5,152,511
Not Required
14.54%
84.61%
0.85%
5.1
TO RE-ELECT AS A DIRECTOR MS CHRISTINE
NA
633,016,082
10,661,600
3,484,160
3,357,762
636,716,092
10,661,600
3,360,762
Carried
BARTLETT
97.81%
1.65%
0.54%
98.35%
1.65%
5.2
TO RE-ELECT AS A DIRECTOR MS KATHRYN D
NA
628,717,937
14,794,002
3,485,560
3,522,105
632,419,347
14,794,002
3,525,105
Carried
SPARGO
97.17%
2.29%
0.54%
97.71%
2.29%
6
APPROVAL OF 2020 LTIP ALLOCATION
NA
Withdrawn
Withdrawn
Withdrawn
Withdrawn
7
APPROVAL OF REMUNERATION ARRANGEMENTS
NA
630,574,236
8,080,141
3,295,064
3,649,043
634,080,150
8,088,141
3,649,043
Carried
98.23%
1.26%
0.51%
98.74%
1.26%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Resolution proposed but not put to the meeting
No.
Short Description
Reason(s) for not putting to the meeting
6
APPROVAL OF 2020 LTIP ALLOCATION
FOLLOWING THE RESIGNATION OF MR HOOPER ON 26 APRIL 2021, RESOLUTION 6 IS NO LONGER REQUIRED.
Printed: 12/05/2021 12:00:49PM
This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 03:53:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Sales 2022
3 668 M
2 866 M
2 866 M
Net income 2022
33,1 M
25,9 M
25,9 M
Net Debt 2022
81,5 M
63,7 M
63,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,9x
Yield 2022
3,86%
Capitalization
592 M
465 M
463 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,18x
EV / Sales 2023
0,18x
Nbr of Employees
1 900
Free-Float
87,9%
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
0,69 AUD
Last Close Price
0,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target
26,7%
Spread / Average Target
15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
5,00%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.