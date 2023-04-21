Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sigma Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:31 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.7100 AUD   +1.43%
Sigma Healthcare : to pursue growth

04/21/2023 | 02:50am EDT
21 Apr, 2023Announcements, Brands



Sigma has significantly improved our operational performance over the last 12 months and we are now confident in our ability to win back the trust and confidence of customers.

On Monday 17 April 2023, we released our 2023 Annual Report for the 12 months to 31 January 2023. CEO and Managing Director, Vikesh Ramsunder noted that the year had seen Sigma simplify our business model, stabilise new systems, renew the leadership team, reduce debt, return to profit and outline a new strategy including the consolidation of its brands around the Amcal and Discount Drug Stores banners.

"While this strategy may be disruptive short term, building scale in two brands will enable Sigma to better support the brands and drive foot traffic by engaging with customers, suppliers and pharmacists," Vikesh said. "Moving forward, it will also help underpin our expansion into health, beauty and wellness categories, including an expanded private and exclusive label product offering, which is an important part of our longer term strategy," he added.

Vikesh also highlighted the consolidation of Sigma's independent pharmacy offering under the PriceSave initiative which launched in February 2023 and now has more than 400 active members. The shareholder update highlighted a 2.2% increase in wholesale sales to community pharmacy over the year despite the ERP implementation issues encountered early in the first half.

With those matters now in the past, "January 2023 data has shown positive signs, with Sigma growing sales at a rate well above average market growth rates," he said. The revised franchise brand strategy has seen Sigma's Merchandise team consolidated in the Melbourne Support Centre using a category-focused model in which each team is responsible for full end-to-end product decisions.

The new operating model delivers a more efficient structure, an improved retail focus and incorporates Private Label in all aspects of planning and execution.

The update also highlighted the performance of the MPS Connect medication management platform which recorded a 17.5% uplift in packed patients over the year.

We are now focused on actively pursuing opportunities to leverage the capacity and capability we have created to deliver customer service excellence and ultimately enhance shareholder returns. We have rebuilt our infrastructure, reset the business and re-energised our teams; thereby providing a platform to grow Sigma over the long term.

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 06:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 3 438 M 2 323 M 2 323 M
Net income 2024 9,26 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net Debt 2024 37,2 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2024 72,2x
Yield 2024 0,70%
Capitalization 695 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
EV / Sales 2025 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sigma Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,70 AUD
Average target price 0,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vikesh Ramsunder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nigel Simonsz Chief Financial Officer
Michael Sammells Chairman
Martin Hawkins Chief Information Officer
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED14.75%469
MCKESSON CORPORATION-4.23%48 689
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.2.76%20 351
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD-10.15%11 022
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD23.22%10 839
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.33.06%10 495
