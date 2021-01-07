Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sigma Labs, Inc.    SGLB

SIGMA LABS, INC.

(SGLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigma Labs : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

01/07/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sigma Labs Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Download as PDFJanuary 07, 2021 5:45pm EST

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) ('Sigma Labs' or the 'Company'), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial metal 3D printing industry, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by Sigma Labs. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriter an option to purchase additional shares of common stock up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock to be sold in the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-225377) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on June 1, 2018 and declared effective on June 14, 2018. The shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the completion, timing, size, and use of proceeds of the proposed underwritten offering of common stock. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether or not Sigma Labs will be able to raise capital, the final terms of the underwritten offering of common stock, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the underwritten offering of common stock, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the 'Risk Factors' in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and prospectus for this offering. and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623548/Sigma-Labs-Announces-Proposed-Public-Offering-of-Common-Stock

Released January 7, 2021

Disclaimer

Sigma Labs Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 22:49:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGMA LABS, INC.
05:50pSIGMA LABS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
PU
2020SIGMA LABS : and DMG MORI Announce Worldwide Agreement and Initial Joint Custome..
PU
2020SIGMA LABS TO PRESENT AT THE VIRTUAL : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
PU
2020SIGMA LABS : Earnings Release
PU
2020SIGMA LABS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2020SIGMA LABS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
2020SIGMA LABS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
2020SIGMA LABS TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 202 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
PU
2020SIGMA LABS : and IN4.OS Announce Strategic Alliance for Factories of the Future
PU
2020SIGMA LABS : Awarded Contract From Coherent for Its New PrintRite3D Lite In-Proc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,40 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,32 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,83x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 17,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 30,4x
EV / Sales 2019 34,2x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SIGMA LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sigma Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark K. Ruport President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Rice Chairman
Frank Donald Orzechowski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Darren P. Beckett Chief Technology Officer
Dennis Duitch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA LABS, INC.-9.76%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-2.03%1 604 715
SEA LIMITED-2.35%99 357
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.10%98 504
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.02%55 941
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-1.44%52 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ