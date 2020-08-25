Sigma Labs : Awarded Contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MHI Research and Innovation Center has Purchased PrintRite3D In-Process Quality Assurance

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 /Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ('Sigma Labs'), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, has been awarded a contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a global leader in engineering and manufacturing, to implement PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software. The PrintRite3D system will be installed on a laser powder bed fusion system for the development and qualification of MHI additive manufacturing production processes.

As a global leader in engineering and manufacturing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems. MHI's products include aerospace components, air conditioners, forklift trucks, hydraulic equipment, machine tools, missiles, power generation equipment, printing machines, ships, aircraft, railway systems and space launch vehicles.

'The increasing number of customers pursing implementation of PrintRite3D is a testament to the growing industry need for in-process quality assurance,' said Mark Ruport, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs. 'We look forward to working with this well-respected industry leader known for their innovative and integrated technology to demonstrate the benefits of PrintRite3D, reduce risk and ensure quality of their additive manufacturing operations.'

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is a corporate group consisting of some 300 domestic and overseas companies, covering a wide range of industries, from commercial aviation to industry & infrastructure Business activities encompass everything from design, manufacturing, and construction to sales, after-sales service and general services. As a global leader in engineering and manufacturing, (MHI) Group pairs its technical expertise with a grounding in practical solutions that together drive innovations that move the world forward.

About Sigma Labs

Founded in 2010, Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA®) systems to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Available directly to manufacturers as a third party retrofit, or as an embedded solution to 3D metal printer manufacturers, PrintRite3D revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing by enabling non-destructive quality assurance in mid-production. This allows errors to be corrected in real-time, reducing waste and increasing throughput. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

