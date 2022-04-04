Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sigma Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGLB   US8265985007

SIGMA LABS, INC.

(SGLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigma Labs : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

04/04/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 1, 2022

SIGMA LABS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-38015 27-1865814

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

3900 Paseo del Sol

Santa Fe, New Mexico87507

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (505)438-2576

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share SGLB The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Effective April 1, 2022, Jacob Brunsberg, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs, Inc. (the "Company"), was appointed to serve as a Class II director on the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. As a result of the appointment of Mr. Brunsberg, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1) because a majority of the Board is not comprised of independent directors as defined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company notified Nasdaq of Mr. Brunsberg's appointment effective April 1, 2022, and the resulting non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1). On April 4, 2022, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq acknowledging the fact that the Company does not meet the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1)(A), to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company (i) has until the earlier of the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting or April 1, 2023, or (ii) if the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting is held before September 28, 2022, then the Company must evidence compliance no later than September 28, 2022.

The Board intends to identify a new director who satisfies the requirements of the Nasdaq Listing Rules prior to the expiration of the applicable cure period.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Number Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 4, 2022 SIGMA LABS, INC.
By: /s/ Jacob Brunsberg
Name: Jacob Brunsberg
Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Sigma Labs Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:26:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGMA LABS, INC.
05:27pSIGMA LABS : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
05:02pSIGMA LABS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or S..
AQ
12:03pSigma Labs Names Jacob Brunsberg CEO; Former CEO Mark Ruport Now Chair
MT
08:37aSIGMA LABS : nbsp;Appoints Jacob Brunsberg as Chief Executive Officer
PU
08:37aSIGMA LABS : Appoints Jacob Brunsberg as Chief Executive Officer - Form 8-K
PU
08:33aSIGMA LABS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/28HC Wainwright Adjusts Sigma Labs' Price Target to $4 From $6, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/24SIGMA LABS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Sigma Labs, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24Sigma Labs, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGMA LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,17 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,85 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 21,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SIGMA LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sigma Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,05 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Ruport Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Brunsberg President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank Donald Orzechowski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
John R. Rice Chairman
Darren P. Beckett Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMA LABS, INC.11.41%22
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.00%2 319 680
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-19.81%77 504
SEA LIMITED-45.87%68 051
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.24%64 618
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.10%51 285