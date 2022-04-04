Sigma Labs : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Effective April 1, 2022, Jacob Brunsberg, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs, Inc. (the "Company"), was appointed to serve as a Class II director on the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. As a result of the appointment of Mr. Brunsberg, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1) because a majority of the Board is not comprised of independent directors as defined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company notified Nasdaq of Mr. Brunsberg's appointment effective April 1, 2022, and the resulting non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1). On April 4, 2022, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq acknowledging the fact that the Company does not meet the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1)(A), to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company (i) has until the earlier of the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting or April 1, 2023, or (ii) if the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting is held before September 28, 2022, then the Company must evidence compliance no later than September 28, 2022.

The Board intends to identify a new director who satisfies the requirements of the Nasdaq Listing Rules prior to the expiration of the applicable cure period.

