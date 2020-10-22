Sigma Labs : Earnings Release

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 /Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ('Sigma Labs'), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key Third Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Appointed Steve Immel to the position of Senior Director Business Development, North America; Responsible for engaging with 3D printer OEMS, additive manufacturers, academic institutions and research organizations to propel Sigma Labs PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solutions into production applications; and Veteran of the 3D printing industry having fulfilled leadership roles at 3D Systems, Materialise and Jabil Additive.

Extended OEM Agreement and completed certification process designating Additive Industries' MetalFAB1 printers PrintRite3D® Ready: Will begin selling PrintRite3D® Melt-Pool Monitoring solution to new and existing users of MetalFAB1 3D printers; and Reduced post-processing costs, less material waste, and faster part qualification for end users.

Awarded contract by Major Oil and Gas Services Company: To begin production deployment of PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance software, following a successful Rapid Test and Evaluation (RTE) program; and Extensive evaluation process involved running PrintRite3D® on an EOS single laser machine and an SLM dual laser machine.

Awarded Contract From Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) for New PrintRite3D Lite In-Process Quality Assurance System: Launched its newest product, the PrintRite3D Lite In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) system; The PrintRite3D Lite IPQA® system was designed and developed specifically to fulfill the need for melt pool quality monitoring for the small, compact, entry level machines being used in academia, R&D, dental, and industrial small lot production; and PrintRite3D Lite will be available for OEM licensing as well as third party retrofit installations.

Announced Strategic Alliance with IN4.OS for Factories of the Future: Partnered with IN4.OS to build Smart Factories of the Future to meet the demands of high technology sectors including defense, space, aerospace and life sciences; Provides flexibility in the manufacturing process to build custom mission critical parts on demand, with unprecedented complexity in times of shortages; and IN4.OS will be utilizing DMG MORI's LASERTEC line of 3D metal printers, which have been designated as PrintRite3D® Ready.

Expanded market opportunity and announced PrintRite3D for Directed Energy Deposition (DED) additive processes: New partnership with Northwestern University expands in-process quality assurance technology across a broad array of 3D printing processes; DED has been successfully applied in various industries, including aerospace, oil & gas, defense, marine and architecture; and Currently engaged with additional commercial DED machine OEM partners to expand beta testing program.



Management Commentary

'The third quarter of 2020 was about execution and laying the foundation for a successful 2021 and we are very pleased to have made significant progress in each of the strategic initiatives that we established at the beginning of the year,' said Mark K. Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs. 'On the financial front, our balance sheet expanded during the third quarter by $3.5 million from the exercise of preferred warrants from our January 2020 private placement of convertible preferred stock and warrants. This, paired with a continued reduction in cash burn, has better positioned Sigma to weather any macro-economic storms that may arise over the coming months and extends our cash runway well into 2021.

'During the third quarter of 2020, we announced a contract with a major oil and gas services company, following a successful Rapid Test and Evaluation (RTE) program. The conversion from our RTE program to beginning production deployment is a testament to the traction our enabling technology is garnering in the additive manufacturing industry. This followed last quarter's contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a global leader in engineering and manufacturing to implement PrintRite3D. These large global manufacturers adopting PrintRite3D as their quality assurance system of choice continues to validate Sigma's technology and the need for a third party, standards-based system that can operate in a heterogeneous 3D printer environment.

'The strategic nature of our agreements with Additive Industries and Coherent combined with our partnership with DMG MORI cannot be overstated. Each provides leverage to our business model, increases our global reach, expands our footprint in the industry and adds more validation to our technology.

'We also expanded our addressable market opportunity with Printrite3D Lite and PriontRite3D DED. We are excited to have Coherent as our initial customer for PrintRite3D Lite and to work with Northwestern University, our initial customer for PrintRite3D DED. Each market offers significant opportunities for revenue growth while extending our IPQA technology across different processes on the manufacturing floor,' continued Ruport.

'As we look into 2021, Sigma Labs will remain laser-focused on building leverage into our business model and expanding our reach and footprint in the industry. Our priorities are: driving multi-unit sales of PrintRite3D Production Series by end users that have validated our technology through the @Sigma RTE program; forming new strategic alliances and OEM contracts with both additive manufacturing hardware and software companies that provide sales leverage and market validation; and continued success with R&D organizations and universities. We look forward to sharing more on our developing story at upcoming investor conferences and virtual roadshows in the fourth quarter of 2020,' concluded Ruport.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $0.25 million. This compares to revenues of $0.17 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was due to increased PrintRite3D® unit sales, including the first sale of a PrintRite3D Lite® unit during the quarter.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.15 million as compared to negative $8 thousand in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million as compared to total operating expenses of $1.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $1.2 million compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million. Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $3.7 million compared to $4.5 million for the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in year-to-date cash used in 2020 versus 2019 was driven primarily by a $967,161 decrease in net loss.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $(0.42) per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(1.20) per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash totaled $4.5 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $2.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $1.1 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in cash during the period was a result of warrant exercises from our January 2020 private placement of convertible preferred stock and warrants.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Sigma Labs President and CEO Mark Ruport and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertain effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sigma Labs' business, results of operations and financial condition, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein) filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 4,510,548 $ 86,919 Accounts Receivable, net 485,067 55,540 Inventory 574,540 598,718 Prepaid Assets 144,058 199,727 Total Current Assets 5,714,212 940,904 Other Assets: Property and Equipment, net 154,204 128,723 Intangible Assets, net 707,663 569,341 Investment in Joint Venture - 500 Long-Term Prepaid Asset 52,000 52,000 Total Other Assets 913,867 750,564 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,628,079 $ 1,691,468 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 182,123 $ 727,114 Notes Payable - 50,000 Deferred Revenue 92,841 139,447 Accrued Expenses 230,680 122,658 Total Current Liabilities 505,644 1,039,219 Long-Term Liabilities: CARES Act Deferred Payroll Tax Liability 53,545 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 53,545 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 559,189 1,039,219 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 583 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively 1 - Common Stock, $0.001 par; 12,000,000 shares authorized; 5,833,245 and 1,403,759 issued and outstanding, respectively 5,833 1,404 Additional Paid-In Capital 37,614,357 26,746,439 Accumulated Deficit (31,551,301 ) (26,095,594 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,068,890 652,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,628,079 $ 1,691,468

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 248,526 $ 171,003 $ 637,944 $ 269,035 COST OF REVENUE 97,785 178,760 400,172 335,939 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 150,741 (7,757 ) 237,772 (66,904 ) OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries & Benefits 657,889 644,800 1,915,381 1,738,716 Stock-Based Compensation 58,219 79,202 483,208 403,768 Operating R&D Costs 79,673 212,230 245,008 476,346 Investor & Public Relations 272,964 269,130 682,518 734,237 Legal & Professional Service Fees 100,144 116,221 530,660 519,710 Office Expenses 84,357 186,430 310,947 536,608 Depreciation & Amortization 50,167 52,636 86,150 150,222 Other Operating Expenses 59,100 40,265 194,836 117,470 Total Operating Expenses 1,362,513 1,600,914 4,448,708 4,677,077 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,211,772 ) (1,608,671 ) (4,210,936 ) (4,743,981 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 77 4,812 959 17,610 State Incentives - - 151,657 51,877 Exchange Rate Gain (Loss) (252 ) (549 ) (1,674 ) (3,259 ) Interest Expense (6,066 ) (2,149 ) (12,741 ) (6,407 ) Loss on Dissolution of Joint Venture - - (201 ) - Other Income - 5,763 361,700 5,763 Total Other Income (Expense) (6,241 ) 7,877 499,700 65,584 LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,218,013 ) (1,600,794 ) (3,711,236 ) (4,678,397 ) Provision for income Taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (1,218,013 ) $ (1,600,794 ) $ (3,711,236 ) $ (4,678,397 ) Preferred Dividends (737,344 ) - (1,744,471 ) - Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (1,955,357 ) $ (1,600,794 ) $ (5,455,707 ) $ (4,678,397 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (4.30 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 4,675,749 1,285,160 3,137,459 1,099,627

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (3,711,236 ) $ (4,678,397 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash used in operating activities: Noncash Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization 86,150 150,222 Stock Based Compensation 483,208 403,768 Securities Issued for Third Party Services 113,843 17,110 Securities Issued to Directors for Services 131,150 225,000 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (429,527 ) (42,403 ) Interest Receivable - 1,391 Inventory 24,178 (472,501 ) Prepaid Assets 55,669 (179,191 ) Accounts Payable (544,991 ) 205,571 Deferred Revenue (46,606 ) 48,345 Accrued Expenses 108,022 (177,494 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,730,140 ) (4,498,579 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property and Equipment (88,074 ) (33,487 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (161,878 ) (157,922 ) Payment Received from Notes Receivable - 120,522 Dissolution of Joint Venture 500 - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (249,452 ) (70,887 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Gross Proceeds from Public and Private Issuances of Securities 3,600,000 4,981,220 Less Offering Costs (820,224 ) (655,954 ) Payment of Note Payable (50,000 ) - Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants 5,619,900 75,848 Deferral of Payroll Taxes under the CARES Act 53,545 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 8,403,221 4,401,114 NET CHANGE IN CASH FOR PERIOD 4,423,629 (168,352) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 86,919 1,279,782 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 4,510,548 $ 1,111,430 Supplemental Disclosures: Noncash investing and financing activities disclosure: Issuance of Common Shares for Conversion of Preferred Shares and Preferred Dividends $ 7,460,121 $ - Issuance of Securities for Services $ 244,993 $ 245,111 Disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 12,741 $ 2,514 Income Taxes $ - $ -

