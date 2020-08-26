Log in
Sigma Labs : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/26/2020 | 02:37pm EDT
Sigma Labs to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. ('Sigma Labs' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1-4, 2020, and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020.

Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its recent contract award with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other end users in the company's newly launched @Sigma RTE program.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time: 2:40 p.m. Eastern time (11:40 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36829
Location: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://ir.sigmalabsinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Location: Virtual

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs' software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603515/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-Upcoming-September-Investor-Conferences

Released August 26, 2020



