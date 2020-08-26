Sigma Labs to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. ('Sigma Labs' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1-4, 2020, and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020.
Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its recent contract award with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other end users in the company's newly launched @Sigma RTE program.
LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time: 2:40 p.m. Eastern time (11:40 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36829
Location: Virtual
H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://ir.sigmalabsinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Location: Virtual
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Sigma Labs
Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs' software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.
Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com
SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/603515/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-Upcoming-September-Investor-Conferences
Released August 26, 2020
Sigma Labs to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. ('Sigma Labs' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1-4, 2020, and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020.
Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its recent contract award with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other end users in the company's newly launched @Sigma RTE program.
LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time: 2:40 p.m. Eastern time (11:40 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36829
Location: Virtual
H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://ir.sigmalabsinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Location: Virtual
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Sigma Labs
Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs' software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.
Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com
SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/603515/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-Upcoming-September-Investor-Conferences
Released August 26, 2020
Disclaimer
Sigma Labs Inc. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 18:36:01 UTC