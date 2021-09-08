Sigma Labs : to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 /Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ('Sigma Labs'), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually and will take place on September 13-15, 2021.

Sigma Labs President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ruport will host a virtual presentation during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings, where he will discuss the Company's upcoming second half 2021 operational milestones and provide an update on the Company's recent activity with new and existing customers, and strategic partners that continues to validate the need for IPQA (In-process Quality Assurance) systems to accelerate the industrial adoption of 3D metal printing.

The presentation will be available starting on September 13 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 7:00 am ET (4:00 am Pacific time)

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/67e0796d-7ba1-4e14-a40a-f750419a63f9

Format: Virtual Presentation

Speaker: Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.usor call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the 'Risk Factors' in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

