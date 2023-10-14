Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sigma Lithium Corporation (“Sigma Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGML) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 5, 2023, Reuters reported that Sigma Lithium’s COO, Brian Talbot, left the Company at the end of September. Previously, Reuters reported that divorce proceedings between Sigma Lithium’s CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner, and former co-CEO Calvyn Gardner triggered several lawsuits, “including a dispute over some of the mineral rights where Sigma plans to build mining pits.”

On this news, Sigma Lithium’s share price fell $2.13, or 7.1%, to close at $27.75 per share on October 5, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sigma Lithium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

