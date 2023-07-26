Disclaimer

No Offer or Solicitation Regarding Securities

This presentation has been prepared by Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma") for general information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Sigma or its affiliates in any jurisdiction, including but not limited to Canada and the United States. The contents of this presentation should not be interpreted as financial, investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors.

The contents of this presentation have not been approved or disapproved by any securities commission or regulatory authority in United States or Canada or any other jurisdiction, and Sigma expressly disclaims any responsibility to make disclosures or any filings with any securities commission or regulatory authority, beyond that imposed by applicable laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "Forward Looking Information"). All such Forward Looking Information is made under the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be Forward Looking Information, including, but not limited to, mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates (which reflect a prediction of mineralization that would be realized by development). When used in this presentation, such statements generally use words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date such statements were made. Forward Looking Information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and does not necessarily provide accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the Forward-Looking Information, which is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the Forward-Looking Information.

In particular (but without limitation), this presentation contains Forward Looking Information with respect to the following matters: the lithium sector and long-term outlook thereof; the growth of European electric vehicle ("EV") demand; anticipated trends relating to lithium structural supply tightness; development, construction and large scale production at Sigma's Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project (the "Project") and the phases and timing thereof; sustainability and environmental initiatives and the continued success thereof; processing production costs and other cost estimates; the quality and grades of lithium concentrates; publishing of additional pre-feasibility and feasibility studies; expansion of mineral resources and mineral reserves at the Project; intentions to fund construction using debt from commercial and development banks; anticipated start-up costs at the Project; relationships with engineering and construction companies; anticipated risk mitigation and execution plans; the adherence by Sigma to global environmental guidance; and economic performance, financial projections and requirements, and other expectations of Sigma. In addition, documents referred to in this presentation and filed publicly by Sigma may contain further Forward-Looking Information with respect to the following matters: anticipated decision making with respect to the Project; capital expenditure programs; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; development of mineral resources and mineral reserves; government regulation of mining operations and treatment under governmental and taxation regimes; the future price of commodities, including lithium; the realization of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, including whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves; the timing and amount of future production; entering into binding offtake arrangements; currency exchange and interest rates; expected outcome and timing of environmental surveys and permit applications and other environmental matters; Sigma's ability to raise capital and obtain project financing; expected expenditures to be made by Sigma on its properties; successful operations and the timing, cost, quantity, capacity and quality of production; capital costs, operating costs and sustaining capital requirements, including the cost of construction of the processing plant for the Project; competitive conditions and anticipated trends post-COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing uncertainties and effects in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward Looking Information does not take into account the effect of transactions or other items announced or occurring after the statements are made. Forward Looking Information is based upon a number of expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sigma's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such Forward Looking Information. With respect to the Forward Looking Information, Sigma has made assumptions regarding, among other things: General economic and political conditions; Stable and supportive legislative, regulatory and community environment in the jurisdictions where Sigma operates; Stability and inflation of the Brazilian Real, including any foreign exchange or capital controls which may be enacted in respect thereof, and the effect of current or any additional regulations on Sigma's operations; Anticipated trends and effects in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic; Demand for lithium, including that such demand is supported by growth in the EV market; Estimates of, and changes to, the market prices for lithium; The impact of increasing competition in the lithium business and Sigma's competitive position in the industry; Sigma's market position and future financial and operating performance; Sigma's estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves, including whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves; Anticipated timing and results of exploration, development and construction activities; Reliability of technical data; Sigma's ability to develop and achieve production at the Project; Sigma's ability to obtain financing on satisfactory terms to develop the Project; Sigma's ability to obtain and maintain mining, exploration, environmental and other permits, authorizations and approvals for the Project; The timing and possible outcome of regulatory and permitting matters for the Project; The exploration, development, construction and operational costs for the Project; The accuracy of budget, construction and operations estimates for the Project; Successful negotiation of definitive commercial agreements, including off-take agreements for the Project; Sigma's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Since Forward Looking Information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Sigma's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any Forward-Looking Information as a result of various known and unknown risk factors, including (but not limited to) the risk factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in the most recent amended and restated annual information form of Sigma. Such risks relate to, but are not limited to, the following: Sigma may not develop the Project into a commercial mining operation; There can be no assurance that market prices for lithium will remain at current levels or that such prices will improve; The market for EVs and other large format batteries currently has limited market share and no assurances can be given for the rate at which this market will develop, if at all, which could affect the success of Sigma and its ability to develop lithium operations; Changes in technology or other developments could result in preferences for substitute products; New production of lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate from current or new competitors in the lithium markets could adversely affect prices; The Project is at development stage and Sigma's ability to succeed in progressing through development to commercial operations will depend on a number of factors, some of which may be outside its control; Sigma's financial condition, operations and results of any future operations are subject to political, economic, social, regulatory and geographic risks of doing business in Brazil; Violations of anti-corruption,anti-bribery,anti-money laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations could materially adversely affect Sigma's business, reputation, results of any future operations and financial condition; Sigma is subject to regulatory frameworks applicable to the Brazilian mining industry which could be subject to further change, as well as government approval and permitting requirements, which may result in limitations on Sigma's business and activities; Sigma's operations are subject to numerous environmental laws and regulations and expose Sigma to environmental compliance risks, which may result in significant costs and have the potential to reduce the profitability of operations; Physical climate change events and the trend toward more stringent regulations aimed at reducing the effects of climate change could have an adverse effect on Sigma's business and future operations; As Sigma does not have any experience in the construction and operation of a mine, processing plants and related infrastructure, it is more difficult to evaluate Sigma's prospects, and Sigma's future success is more uncertain than if it had a more proven history of developing a mine; Sigma's future production estimates are based on existing mine plans and other assumptions which change from time to time. No assurance can be given that such estimates will be achieved; Sigma may experience unexpected costs and cost overruns, problems and delays during construction, development, mine start-up and operations for reasons outside of Sigma's control, which have the potential to materially affect its ability to fully fund required expenditures and/or production or, alternatively, may require Sigma to consider less attractive financing solutions; Sigma's capital and operating cost estimates may vary from actual costs and revenues for reasons outside of Sigma's control; Sigma's operations are subject to the high degree of risk normally incidental to the exploration for, and the development and operation of, mineral properties; Insurance may not be available to insure against all such risks, or the costs of such insurance may be uneconomic. Losses from uninsured and underinsured losses have the potential to materially affect Sigma's financial position and prospects; Sigma is subject to risks associated with securing title and property interests; Sigma is subject to strong competition in Brazil and in the global mining industry; Sigma may become subject to government orders, investigations, inquiries or other proceedings (including civil claims) relating to health and safety matters, which could result in consequences material to its business and operations; Sigma's mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates are estimates only and no assurance can be given that any particular level of recovery of minerals will in fact be realized or that identified mineral resources or mineral reserves will ever qualify as a commercially mineable (or viable) deposit; Sigma's operations and the development of its projects may be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain positive community relations; Sigma is exposed to risks associated with doing business with counterparties, which may impact Sigma's operations and financial condition; Any limitation on the transfer of cash or other assets between Sigma and Sigma's subsidiaries, or among such entities, could restrict Sigma's ability to fund its operations efficiently; Sigma is subject to risks associated with its reliance on consultants and others for mineral exploration and exploitation expertise; The current COVID-19 pandemic could have a material adverse effect on Sigma's business, operations, financial condition and stock price; If Sigma is unable to ultimately generate sufficient revenues to become profitable and have positive cash flows, it could have a material adverse effect on its prospects, business, financial condition, results of operations or overall viability as an operating business (…)