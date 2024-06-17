Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 9, 2024 LEGAL_44005759.2

Sigma Lithium Corporation Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8 NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders ("Shareholders") of Sigma Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation") will be held on Monday, July 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), by virtual only meeting via live audio webcast online. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the meeting online at https://meetnow.global/M6F7VKT, where they can participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast. The Meeting is being held for the following purposes: to receive the financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year at five (5); to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Shareholders and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution (the " 2024 By-Law Amendment Resolution "), the full text of which is set forth under the heading "By-Law Amendment" below, ratifying and approving the amendment to the by-laws of the Corporation (the " By- Law Amendment "); to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the Corporation's continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on the basis set forth in the accompanying Circular (the " Continuance "); and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. The accompanying management information circular (the "Circular") provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and forms part of this notice. The Circular also provides the required information as to how Shareholders and proxyholders can register for, and access and participate at, the Meeting. Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to vote at the Meeting and, subject to certain exceptions, no Shareholder becoming such after the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof or to be treated as a Shareholder of record for purposes of such other action. Electronic copies of this notice, the Circular and other Meeting materials may be found on the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Meeting will be hosted online by way of a live webcast at https://meetnow.global/M6F7VKT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Shareholders who have their names and addresses recorded in the Corporation's share register ("Registered Shareholders"), duly appointed proxyholders and shareholders who beneficially own shares that are registered in the name of an intermediary ("Non-RegisteredShareholders") will be able to virtually attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote in "real-time". The Corporation encourages Registered Shareholders and Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholders to participate actively in the Meeting, to vote and ask questions. Registered Shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders, and Non-Registered Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder can participate in the Meeting by following the instructions below, before the start of the Meeting. See also "Proxy Information" in the Circular. o Registered Shareholders: Clicking "Shareholder" and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received. 1

Duly appointed proxyholders and Non-Registered Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder: Clicking "Invitation" and entering the Invite Code to be provided by Computershare after July 5, 2024. Without an Invite Code, proxyholders will not be able to attend and vote at the Meeting. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders may attend the Meeting as guests, by clicking "Guest" and completing the online form. Guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. It is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. The Corporation recommends that attendees log into the Meeting platform at least thirty minutes before the Meeting begins. Attendees are entirely responsible to ensure internet connectivity during the Meeting and that all internal network security protocols (such as firewalls or VPN connections) that may block access to the Meeting platform are disabled to allow the attendee to attend the Meeting. Attendees will also need to have the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Note Internet Explorer is not a supported browser. Note that if connectivity is lost once the Meeting has commenced, there may be insufficient time to resolve the connectivity issue before voting polling is completed. Therefore, Shareholders should consider voting in advance or by proxy, so that all votes will be counted in the event of any technical difficulties. In order to participate online, Registered Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit Control Number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") containing an Invite Code. Registered Shareholders who wish to appoint a proxyholder are required to complete, date and execute the form of proxy and submit to Computershare either in person, or by mail or courier, to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or via the internet at www.investorvote.com. The proxy must be deposited with Computershare by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 5, 2024, or if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, before the commencement of such adjourned or postponed Meeting. If a Shareholder who has submitted a proxy attends the Meeting via the webcast and has accepted the terms and conditions when entering the Meeting online, any votes cast by such Shareholder on a ballot will be counted and the submitted proxy will be disregarded. Registered Shareholders must carefully follow the instructions contained in the section "Proxy Information" of the Circular. After submitting the form of proxy, as an additional and required step, Registered Shareholders will need to register their proxyholders with Computershare at http://www.computershare.com/SigmaLithium no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 5, 2024 and provide Computershare with their proxyholder's contact information at the "Appointee Information" section on the website indicated above, so that Computershare may provide the proxyholder with an Invite Code via email. An intermediary holding common shares on behalf of a Non-Registered Shareholder has the right to appoint the Non-Registered Shareholder as a proxyholder to attend and act on their behalf at the Meeting. After submitting the Non-Registered Shareholder voting instruction form, the intermediary must register the Non-Registered Shareholder with Computershare at http://www.computershare.com/SigmaLithiumto receive the Invite Code that will enable the Non-Registered Shareholder to participate actively at the Meeting, voting, and asking questions. Non-Registered Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions contained in the section "Proxy Information" of the Circular. FAILURE TO REGISTER THE PROXYHOLDER WITH COMPUTERSHARE WILL RESULT IN THE PROXYHOLDER NOT RECEIVING AN INVITE CODE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING. WITHOUT AN INVITE CODE, PROXYHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO VOTE AT THE MEETING. Shareholders are reminded to review the Circular before voting. DATED at São Paulo, Brazil this day of 14 day of June, 2024. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS of Sigma Lithium Corporation (signed) "Ana Cristina Cabral" Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer 2

Sigma Lithium Corporation Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 9, 2024 GENERAL INFORMATION Purpose of Solicitation This management information circular (this "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by or on behalf of the management and the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sigma Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation") for use at the annual and special meeting of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Corporation (the "Meeting") to be held on Monday, July 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), and any adjournment or adjournments thereof for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting") accompanying this Circular. The Meeting will be hosted online by way of a live webcast at https://meetnow.global/M6F7VKT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. As set forth in this Circular, "Registered Shareholders" are Shareholders who have their names and addresses recorded in the share register of the Corporation and "Non-RegisteredShareholders" are Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee, or other intermediary (each, an "Intermediary"). Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote in "real-time". The Corporation encourages Registered Shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders and Non- Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholders to participate actively in the Meeting, to vote and ask questions at the Meeting in writing by sending a message to the Chair of the Meeting online through the webcast platform. To ensure fairness for all, the Chair of the Meeting will decide and announce the order of questions to be answered, and the time allocated to each question. The Chair can edit or reject questions considered inappropriate. Registered Shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders, and Non-Registered Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder can participate in the Meeting by following the instructions below, before the start of the Meeting. See also "Proxy Information" in the Circular. Registered Shareholders: Duly appointed proxyholders and Non-Registered Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder: Clicking "Shareholder" and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received. Clicking "Invitation" and entering the Invite Code to be provided by Computershare after July 5, 2024. Without an Invite Code, proxyholders will not be able to attend and vote at the Meeting. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders may attend the Meeting as guests, by clicking "Guest" and completing the online form. Guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. It is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. 1 2024 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

In order to participate online, Registered Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit Control Number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") containing an Invite Code. The Corporation recommends that attendees log into the Meeting platform at least thirty minutes before the Meeting begins. Attendees are entirely responsible to ensure internet connectivity during the Meeting and that all internal network security protocols (such as firewalls or VPN connections) that may block access to the Meeting platform are disabled to allow the attendee to attend the Meeting. Attendees will also need to have the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Note Internet Explorer is not a supported browser. Note that if connectivity is lost once the Meeting has commenced, there may be insufficient time to resolve the connectivity issue before voting polling is completed. Therefore, Shareholders should consider voting in advance or by proxy, so that all votes will be counted in the event of any technical difficulties. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representation in connection with matters to be considered at the Meeting other than those contained in this Circular and, if given or made, any such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Corporation or management of the Corporation. Date of Information The information contained in this Circular is provided as of June 14, 2024, unless indicated otherwise. Currency Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. All references to "C$" or "$" are to Canadian dollars. Additional Information A copy of the annual information form of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2023, is available on the Internet site of the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+, that was established by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. Record Date and Who Can Vote Shareholders of record on May 24, 2024 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting except to the extent that: any such person transfers their Common Shares after the Record Date; and the transferee of those Common Shares produces properly endorsed share certificates or otherwise establishes the transferee's ownership of the Common Shares and makes a demand to the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation, not later than 10 days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included on the Shareholders' list for the Meeting. Any Registered Shareholder at the close of business on the Record Date who either virtually attends the Meeting or who completes and delivers a Form of Proxy will be entitled to vote or have their Common Shares voted at the Meeting. However, a person appointed under a Form of Proxy will be entitled to vote the Common Shares represented by that form only if it is effectively delivered in the manner set out under the heading "Proxy Information - Completion of Proxies". ATTENDING AND VOTING AT THE MEETING The Meeting will be hosted online by way of a live webcast at https://meetnow.global/M6F7VKT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. The Meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 9, 2024. Registered Shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders, and Non-Registered Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder can participate in the Meeting by following the instructions below, before the start of the Meeting. See also "Proxy Information" in the Circular. o Registered Shareholders: Clicking "Shareholder" and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received. 2 2024 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

Duly appointed proxyholders Clicking "Invitation" and entering the Invite Code to be provided and Non-Registered by Computershare after July 5, 2024. Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder: Without an Invite Code, proxyholders will not be able to attend and vote at the Meeting. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders to vote at the Meeting may login as a guest, by clicking on "Guest" and complete the online form. Non-Registered Shareholders who do not have a Control Number or Invite Code will only be able to attend as a guest which only allows them listen to the Meeting; however, such Non-Registered Shareholders will not be able to vote or submit questions. United States Non-Registered Shareholders that wish to attend and vote at the virtual Meeting, must first obtain a valid legal proxy from their broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Meeting. They must follow the instructions from their broker or bank included with the Meeting Materials (as defined below) or contact their broker or bank to request a legal proxy form. To register to attend the Meeting, Non-Registered Shareholders must obtain a valid legal proxy from their broker, bank or other agent and submit a copy of their legal proxy to Computershare. Requests for registration should be directed to: Computershare Investor Services Inc. 100 University Avenue 8th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 OR Email at uslegalproxy@computershare.com Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than July 5, 2024, by 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). You will receive a confirmation of your registration by email after Computershare receives your registration materials. You may attend the Meeting and vote your Common Shares at https://meetnow.global/M6F7VKT during the Meeting. Please note that you are required to register your appointment at http://www.computershare.com/SigmaLithium. IF YOU ARE USING A 15-DIGIT CONTROL NUMBER TO LOGIN TO THE MEETING AND YOU ACCEPT THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS, YOU WILL BE REVOKING ANY AND ALL PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED PROXIES. HOWEVER, IN SUCH A CASE, YOU WILL BE PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE BY BALLOT ON THE MATTERS PUT FORTH AT THE MEETING. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO REVOKE ALL PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED PROXIES, DO NOT ACCEPT THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS, IN WHICH CASE YOU CAN ONLY ENTER THE MEETING AS A GUEST. If you are eligible to vote at the Meeting, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies is made on behalf of the management of the Corporation. The costs incurred in the preparation of the Form of Proxy, the Notice of Meeting and this Circular, and costs incurred in the solicitation of proxies, will be borne by the Corporation. Solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but may also be in person, by telephone or by electronic means as detailed bellow. Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), arrangements have been made with clearing agencies, brokerage houses and other financial intermediaries to forward proxy solicitation material to the beneficial owners of Common Shares. 3 2024 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

Appointment of Proxyholder - Step I Registered Shareholders or Intermediaries will receive a paper copy of a form of proxy ("Form of Proxy") jointly with the Meeting Materials and Non-Registered Shareholder will receive a voting instruction form to be provided to the Intermediary jointly with the Meeting Materials. A Registered Shareholder not available to attend the Meeting, or an Intermediary holding Common Shares on behalf of a Non-Registered Shareholder can appoint a person, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act on their behalf at the Meeting (a "Proxyholder"). They may vote and indicate a Proxyholder by submitting to Computershare the Form of Proxy in one of the following forms: in person, by delivering the completed, dated and signed Form of Proxy to Computershare at 100 University Avenue, 8 th Floor, Proxy Department, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, by mail or courier, submitting the completed, dated and signed Form of Proxy to Computershare at 100 University Avenue, 8 th Floor, Proxy Department, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, via the internet at www.investorvote.com, using the 15-digit Control Number located at the bottom of their Form of Proxy, or by telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free, using the 15-digit Control Number located at the bottom of their Form of Proxy. The Form of Proxy must be deposited with Computershare by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 5, 2024, or if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, before the commencement of such adjourned or postponed Meeting. Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a Shareholder may appoint a person as a Proxyholder other than the Management Nominees (as defined below). If a Registered Shareholder has submitted to Computershare the Form of Proxy and then decides to attend the Meeting via the webcast, when entering the meeting online the Registered Shareholder will need to accept the "Terms and Conditions" and any votes cast by such Registered Shareholder on a ballot will be counted and the submitted Form of Proxy will be disregarded. Registration of the Proxyholder with Computershare - Step II After submitting the Form of Proxy, as an additional and required step, Registered Shareholders or Intermediaries holding Common Shares on behalf of a Non-Registered Shareholder will need to register their Proxyholder with Computershare at http://www.computershare.com/SigmaLithium no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 5, 2024 and provide Computershare with their Proxyholder's contact information at the "Appointee Information" section on the website indicated above, so that Computershare may provide the Proxyholder with an Invite Code via email. FAILURE TO REGISTER THE PROXYHOLDER WITH COMPUTERSHARE WILL RESULT IN THE PROXYHOLDER NOT RECEIVING AN INVITE CODE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING. WITHOUT AN INVITE CODE, PROXYHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO VOTE AT THE MEETING. Completion of the Form of Proxy The Form of Proxy affords Registered Shareholders or Intermediaries an opportunity to specify that the Common Shares registered in their name shall be voted for or against or withheld from voting in respect of certain matters as specified in the Notice of Meeting. The persons named in the Form of Proxy are directors of the Corporation (the "Management Nominees"). A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER OR AN INTERMEDIARY HOLDING COMMON SHARES ON BEHALF OF A NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER HAS THE RIGHT TO APPOINT A PERSON, WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER, TO ATTEND AND ACT ON THEIR BEHALF AT THE MEETING, IN THE PLACE OF THE PERSONS DESIGNATED IN THE FORM OF PROXY FURNISHED BY THE CORPORATION. TO EXERCISE THIS RIGHT, THE REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER OR INTERMEDIARY SHOULD STRIKE OUT THE NAMES OF THE PERSONS NAMED IN THE FORM OF PROXY AND INSERT THE NAME OF THEIR PROXYHOLDER IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED, OR SUBMIT ANOTHER APPROPRIATE PROXY. 4 2024 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

A Form of Proxy must be dated and signed by the Registered Shareholder or by their attorney authorized in writing or by the Intermediary. In the case of a Shareholder that is a corporation, the Form of Proxy must be executed under its corporate seal or signed by a duly authorized officer or attorney for the corporation with proof of authority accompanying the Form of Proxy. Revocation of a Submitted Form of Proxy A Registered Shareholder or Intermediary who has submitted a Form of Proxy may revoke it by instrument in writing executed by the Registered Shareholder or Intermediary or his or her attorney authorized in writing, or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal and executed by a director, officer or attorney thereof duly authorized, and deposited either with the Corporation at its offices as aforesaid at any time prior to the close of business on the second last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, at which the proxy is to be used, or with the Chairman of the Meeting prior to the commencement of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting, and upon such deposit the previous proxy is revoked. Exercise of Discretion by Proxyholders A Registered Shareholder or Intermediary may indicate the manner in which the persons named in the Form of Proxy are to vote with respect to any matter by checking the appropriate space. On any poll, those persons will vote for or against (or withhold from voting) the Common Shares in respect of which they are appointed in accordance with the directions, if any, given in the Form of Proxy. If the Shareholder or Intermediary wishes to confer a discretionary authority with respect to any matter, the space should be left blank. IN SUCH INSTANCE, THE PERSONS NAMED IN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY INTEND TO VOTE THE COMMON SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE PROXY IN FAVOUR OF THE MOTION. The Form of Proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the time of printing of this Circular, management of the Corporation knows of no such amendment, variation or other matter. However, if any other matters which are not now known to management should properly come before the Meeting, the proxies in favour of Management Nominees will be voted on such matters in accordance with the best judgment of the Management Nominees. Advice to Non-Registered Shareholders Further to the details above under the heading "Attending and Voting at the Meeting", only Registered Shareholders, or the persons they appoint as their proxies, are permitted to attend and vote at the Meeting. However, in many cases, Common Shares beneficially owned by a Non-Registered Shareholder are registered either: in the name of an Intermediary that the Non-Registered Shareholder deals with in respect of the Common Shares, such as, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administered registered savings plans, registered retirement income funds, registered education savings plans and similar plans; or in the name of a clearing agency (such as CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) of which the Intermediary is a participant. In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, the Corporation has distributed copies of the Notice of Meeting, this Circular, the Form of Proxy or a voting instruction form and a supplemental mailing card (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to the clearing agencies and Intermediaries for onward distribution to Non-Registered Shareholders. Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Shareholders unless a Non-Registered Shareholder has waived the right to receive them. Intermediaries will generally use service companies (such as Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.) to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Shareholders. Generally, a Non-Registered Shareholder who has not waived the right to receive Meeting Materials will receive either a voting instruction form or, less frequently, a Form of Proxy. The purpose of these forms is to permit Non-Registered Shareholders to direct the voting of the Common Shares they beneficially own. Non-Registered Shareholders should follow the procedures set out below, depending on the type of form they receive: Voting Instruction Form . In most cases, a Non-Registered Shareholder will receive, as part of 5 2024 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

the Meeting Materials, a voting instruction form. If the Non-Registered Shareholders does not wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person (or have another person attend and vote on the Non-Registered Shareholder's behalf) but wishes to direct the voting of the Common Shares they beneficially own, the voting instruction form must be submitted by mail, telephone or over the internet in accordance with the directions on the form. If a Non-Registered Shareholder wishes to attend and vote at the Meeting in person (or have another person attend and vote on the Non-Registered Shareholder's behalf), the Non-Registered Shareholder must complete, sign and return the voting instruction form in accordance with the directions provided and a form of proxy giving the right to attend and vote will be forwarded to the Non-Registered Shareholder; or Form of Proxy . Less frequently, a Non-Registered Shareholder will receive, as part of the Meeting Materials, a Form of Proxy that has already been signed by the Intermediary (typically by facsimile, stamped signature) which is restricted as to the number of Common Shares beneficially owned by the Non-Registered Shareholder, but which is otherwise uncompleted. If the Non-Registered Shareholder does not wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person (or have another person attend and vote on the Non-Registered Shareholder's behalf) but wishes to direct the voting of the Common Shares they beneficially own, the Non-Registered Shareholder must complete the Form of Proxy and submit it to Computershare as described above. If a Non-Registered Shareholder wishes to attend and vote at the Meeting in person (or have another person attend and vote on the Non-Registered Shareholder's behalf), the Non- Registered Shareholder must strike out the persons named in the proxy and insert the Non-

Registered Shareholder's (or such other person's) name in the blank space provided. In either case, Non-Registered Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediaries, including those regarding when and where the Form of Proxy or the voting instruction form is to be delivered. A Non-Registered Shareholder may revoke a voting instruction form or a waiver of the right to receive Meeting Materials and to vote given to an Intermediary at any time by written notice to the Intermediary, except that an Intermediary is not required to act on a revocation of a voting instruction form or of a waiver of the right to receive materials and to vote that is not received by the Intermediary at least seven days prior to the Meeting. A Non-Registered Shareholder may fall into two categories - those who object to their identity being made known to the issuers of the securities which they own ("Objecting Beneficial Owners") and those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of the securities which they own under NI 54-101("Non-ObjectingBeneficial Owners"). The Corporation is not sending Meeting Materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners, but rather is relying on Intermediaries and agents to send the Meeting Materials. The Corporation also intends to pay for Intermediaries to deliver the Meeting Materials to Objecting Beneficial Owners. If you have any questions respecting the voting of Common Shares held through an Intermediary, please contact that Intermediary for assistance. VOTING OF COMMON SHARES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Common Shares. As at the date hereof, there are 110,710,962 fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares issued and outstanding. The current By-laws of the Corporation provide that a quorum for the purposes of conducting a meeting of the Shareholders is two persons present holding or representing by proxy an aggregate of at least 25% of the outstanding Common Shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Any Registered Shareholder at the close of business on May 24, 2024, being the Record Date, who either virtually attends the Meeting or who completes and delivers a Form of Proxy will be entitled to vote or have their Common Shares voted at the Meeting. However, a person appointed under a Form of Proxy will be entitled to vote the Common Shares represented by that form only if it is effectively delivered in the manner set out under the heading "Proxy Information" above. To the best of the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Corporation, as at the date hereof, only the following beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, voting securities of the Corporation carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to the Common Shares of the Corporation: 6 2024 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR