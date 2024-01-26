RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 - Sigma Lithium's Chief Controls Officer (CCO) Raphael Dias has left the company, he told Reuters on Friday, in the latest management shakeup at the Vancouver-based miner.

Dias was announced as CCO last August. According to the firm, Dias has 22 years of experience in finance and internal controls.

The former CCO did not give a reason for his exit or the date he left.

Sigma did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Over the past year, Sigma has lost a number of top executives. Among them its co-CEO Calvyn Gardner, the husband of current CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner, whom he is divorcing.

Gardner was fired for trading Sigma shares during a quarterly earnings blackout period, Reuters revealed.

Gardner's ouster touched off a series of lawsuits in Brazil and the U.S., that could distract from the firm's aims to sell itself to car firms and big battery industry players.

Chief Operating Officer Brian Talbot also left last September, which sent Sigma's shares tumbling on when he told Reuters of his exit.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)