Tesla Been Weighing Takeover of Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg Reports

--Tesla Inc. has been weighing a takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp., Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

--Sigma Lithium is one of multiple mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining, the report said.

--Sigma Lithium's biggest shareholder has been exploring a potential sale of the company and gauging interest from miners and carmakers, Bloomberg reported.

--Representatives from Tesla and Sigma Lithium didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

