Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sigma Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGML   CA8265991023

SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION

(SGML)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
29.48 USD   -2.87%
05:48pSigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 
RE
05:43pTesla Been Weighing Takeover of Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
05:10pTesla considering bid for Sigma Lithium - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesla Been Weighing Takeover of Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg Reports

02/17/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


--Tesla Inc. has been weighing a takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp., Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

--Sigma Lithium is one of multiple mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining, the report said.

--Sigma Lithium's biggest shareholder has been exploring a potential sale of the company and gauging interest from miners and carmakers, Bloomberg reported.

--Representatives from Tesla and Sigma Lithium didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-17/tesla-said-to-weigh-bid-for-battery-metals-miner-sigma-lithium?sref=b0us4KbN


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION -2.87% 29.48 Delayed Quote.7.55%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 208.31 Delayed Quote.64.02%
All news about SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION
05:48pSigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 
RE
05:43pTesla Been Weighing Takeover of Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
05:10pTesla considering bid for Sigma Lithium - Bloomberg News
RE
05:08pTesla Is Considering Bid For Battery Metals Miner Sigma Lithium - Bloomberg News
RE
05:08pTesla is considering bid for battery metals miner sigma lithium…
RE
02/14SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CRUSHING CIRCUIT AND PUMP WATER SYSTEM COMMISSION..
AQ
02/13Sigma Lithium Gains Near 3% as Updates on Greentech Plant Commission, Starts Detailed E..
MT
02/13Sigma Lithium Corporation Announces the Production of Continuous Sequential Batches of ..
CI
02/13Sigma Lithium Corporation Announces Commencement of Greentech Plant Expansion
CI
02/07Spark Energy Acquires 12 Lithium Exploration Properties in Brazil
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -44,9 M -33,4 M -33,4 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -82,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 225 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sigma Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,35 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ana Cristina Cabral Gardner Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Freire de Paiva Finance Director & Director
Rodrigo Nazareth Menck Chief Financial Officer
Gary Litwack Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Brian Talbot Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION7.55%3 141
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.34%61 118
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION26.01%58 833
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.51%10 485
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.64%10 381
ALLKEM LIMITED9.79%5 416