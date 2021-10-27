Sigma Lithium's Ana Cabral Gardner to Mining & Energy Commission at Brazilian Congress: "Brazil Has Strategic Opportunity To Become a Green Lithium-Exporting Powerhouse" HIGHLIGHTS Brazil's lithium to power green transportation in North America and Europe

Sigma Lithium uses clean lithium purification technology while developing the Vale do Jequitinhonha, one of the world's most impoverished regions. VANCOUVER, October 26 - Brazil has a unique opportunity to become a major global exporter of environmentally sustainable advanced lithium materials, attracting global investments and creating local jobs while transforming the social and economic foundation of the Vale do Jequitinhonha, one of the world's poorest regions in the semiarid north of the Minas Gerais state, says Sigma Lithium Co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner. Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) is dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium. Her comments were made in Congress during a seminar organized by IBRAM (Brazilian Mining Industry Council) and the Mining and Energy Commission in the Chamber of Deputies of the Brazilian Congress led by Congressman Edio Lopes. Cabral-Gardner, who will also address the all-important United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on November 8 and 11 in Glasgow, Scotland, said: "Countries that produce lithium will gain relevance and importance on the global stage over the next decade in the race to net zero. This is why so many governments across Europe, the US, South America and Asia are decarbonizing mobility and fostering production of lithium materials as a top priority," says Cabral-Gardner, who recently participated at the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Energy. "The growth in electric vehicle sales in Europe, Asia and the United States represents a fantastic opportunity for Brazil to position itself as a green lithium powerhouse, supplying the battery grade high purity lithium materials to enable the conversion of global transportation to zero carbon," she adds. 1

Cabral-Gardner added: •"Brazil has plenty of lithium to export. Brazil is already a global case study in low carbon mobility powering our cars with ethanol, biofuels and natural gas. 88% of our country's entire passenger car fleet runs on hybrid ethanol. Brazilians are proud to be one of the world's leading producers and consumers of biofuels." •"Lithium can be found everywhere and is a mineral of the future. Sigma Lithium is one of the few companies that has managed to produce lithium in an environmentally sustainable manner. Moreover, it has managed to technologically achieve the levels of high-purity and battery grade concentration above 6% required by the largest global producers of advanced batteries, such as Sigma´s client LG Energy Solution." •"Brazil has an incredible opportunity to join our neighbors in South America, Chile and Argentina who have developed their lithium industry and are major global exporters of lithium. Over the years, they have been receiving billions of dollars of investments. It is time Brazil captures its fair share of these investments to lift our impoverished region of Vale do Jequitinhonha." •"Becoming a global exporting powerhouse of lithium will bring to Brazil investments, business, jobs and critical tax revenues that will contribute to important federal and regional development projects and infrastructure, especially in the north of Minas Gerais state." •"We humbly believe Congress has an important opportunity to support this new industry, removing bureaucratic restrictions, and improving the business environment to attract investments and jobs to lift the impoverished region of Vale do Jequitinhonha, while helping Brazil to take a lead in global decarbonization and energy transition, strengthening strategic relationships with all governments worldwide who need to decarbonize their fleets to contribute to a greener planet this decade." ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM Sigma Lithium is a Canadian company developing, with an environmental sustainably ESG focused strategy, the largest hard rock lithium deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil (the "Project"). The Company has been producing low carbon high purity lithium concentrate at an on-site demonstration pilot plant (the "Pilot Plant") since 2018. This pilot production has been an important part of the successful commercial strategy of the Company, shipping samples of its low carbon "green & sustainable" high purity lithium to leading global potential customers, for product certification and testing, with the goal of participating in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain. The Company is in pre-construction and detailed engineering of an environmentally friendly, fully automated, dense media separator ("DMS") production plant, that will apply proprietary algorithms to digitally control the dense media. The production plant will be vertically integrated into the Company´s mining operations, exclusively utilizing as feedstock the high purity spodumene ore with exceptional mineralogy from the Project. The production plant will process the spodumene ore into a high purity 6% battery-grade lithium concentrate engineered to the specifications of its customers in the lithium-ion battery supply chain for EVs. 2

The Company continues to demonstrate its commercial and market relevance by significantly advancing its strategic goals on three fronts: near-term production scheduled for 2022, completing the studies for the viability of production expansion contemplated for 2023, and the determination of the ultimate extent and unique high-purity quality of mineral resources at the Company´s wholly-owned Grota do Cirilo Project, all while maintaining its strategic leadership in ESG in the lithium supply chain. In order to secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chains, the Company has adhered consistently to the highest standards of ESG practices, which were established as part of its core purpose at inception in 2012. The production process will be powered by clean energy and the Company will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits in its processing combined with dry stacking tailings management. The DMS process of the production plant does not utilize hazardous chemicals, as a result its tailings are 100% recyclable into ancillary industries, such as ceramics. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT SIGMA LITHIUM INVESTORS: Daniel Abdo (Sao Paulo) +55 11 2985-0089daniel.abdo@sigmaca.com ir@sigmaca.com Vitor Ornelas (Sao Paulo) +55 11 2985-0089vitor.ornelas@sigmaca.com SIGMA LITHIUM MEDIA: Colleen Robar (United States) +1 313 207 5960 crobar@robarpr.com SIGMA LITHIUM SOCIAL MEDIA: LinkedIn: @SigmaLithium Instagram: @sigmalithium Twitter: @SigmaLithium FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US and Canadian securities legislation including statements relating to future ESG targets and the achievement of certain milestones, including in relation to offtake agreements completion, the terms of the Offtake (including quantities), value creation, cash flows as a result of the Offtake and the execution of definitive documentation reflecting the terms of the binding term sheet, relevant internal and organizational approvals, production estimates and other forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the entering into of definitive documentation and terms thereof and benefits of the Offtake may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein 3

are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, , metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of mineral resources and reserves, future development and production, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, litigation risks, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters including the COVID-19 pandemic. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to our public filings available at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 4