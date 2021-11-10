SGRB Disclosure Statement Q3

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
SigmaBroadband Co.
A GeorgiaCorporation
2690 Cobb Parkway, Suite A5-284 Smyrna, GA 30080
________________________________
404-964-3776
www.sigmabbco.com
info@sigmabbco.com
4899, 4841
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: 30 September 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of 30 September 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 674,724,000
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 674,724,000
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 674,724,000
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
|
Yes:
|
No:
|
(Double-click and select "Default Value" to check)
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
-
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
-
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
-
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
-
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
-
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation
|
-
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
SigmaBroadband Co. hereinafter referred to as "SigmaBroadband" or the "Company". SigmaBroadband Co. was incorporated in Georgia on October 19, 2012 and maintains an active status in that state.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
Aquired Far UV Systems Corp.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2690 Cobb Parkway, Suite A-5-284 Smyrna GA 30080
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Does Not Apply
|
2)
|
Security Information
|
|
|
Trading symbol:
|
SGRB
|
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Common Shares
|
CUSIP:
|
|
82662E106
|
|
Par or stated value:
|
.00001
|
|
Total shares authorized:
|
9,984,999,996
|
as of date: 14 September 2017
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
674,724,000
|
as of date: 30 September 2021
|
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
|
13,236,000
|
as of date: 30 September 2021
|
Total number of shareholders of record:
|
41
|
as of date: 30 September 2021
|
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
|
Trading symbol:
|
None
|
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Preferred Shares
|
CUSIP:
|
|
None
|
|
Par or stated value:
|
.00001 (Par)
|
|
Total shares authorized:
|
15,000,004
|
as of date: 21 September 2017
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
3,161,181
|
as of date: 30 September 2021
|
Transfer Agent
|
|
|
Name:
|
Pacific Stock Transfer Co.
|
|
|
Phone:
|
702-361-3033
|
|
|
Email:
|
Maria Samson / malou@pacificstocktransfer.com
|
|
Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119
|
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:
|
No:
|
3). Issuance History
|
|
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
|
Number of Shares
|
Opening Balance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding as of
|
|
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 1, 2017
|
Common: 24,724,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred: 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Transaction type
|
|
|
Number of
|
Class of
|
Value of
|
Were the
|
|
Individual/ Entity
|
Reason for
|
Restricte
|
Exemption
|
Transaction
|
(e.g. new
|
|
|
Shares
|
Securities
|
shares
|
shares
|
Shares were
|
share issuance
|
d or
|
or
|
|
|
issuance,
|
|
|
Issued (or
|
|
issued
|
issued at a
|
issued to
|
(e.g. for cash
|
Unrestrict
|
Registration
|
|
|
cancellation,
|
|
|
cancelled)
|
|
($/per
|
discount to
|
(entities must
|
or debt
|
ed as of
|
Type?
|
|
|
shares returned
|
|
|
|
|
|
share) at
|
market
|
have individual
|
conversion) OR
|
this
|
|
|
|
to treasury)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuanc
|
price at the
|
with voting /
|
Nature of
|
filing?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
time of
|
investment
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuance?
|
control
|
Provided (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes/No)
|
disclosed).
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
|
5,000,000,000
|
|
Common
|
.00001
|
Yes
|
Jeffery A. Brown
|
Debt
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
30,000
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
No
|
Jeffery A. Brown
|
Director
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
1
|
Series A
|
.0001
|
No
|
Jeffery A. Brown
|
Management
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
Perferred
|
|
|
|
Control Block
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40,000
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
No
|
Mark A. Bailey
|
Director
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
30,000
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
No
|
David Svec -
|
Director
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IndiePlanet
|
Compensation
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Adrienne Morris
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Anatal Johnson
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Anthony Smith
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Bobbie Neely
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Charles Gowder
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Jean E. Williams
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
John P. Reino
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Julia Giddens
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
800.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Michael Walker
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Michelle Cox
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Robert Campbell
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Joseph Staffieri
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Tamara Martin
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Thomas J. Less
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Timothy Carr
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
200.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Shanta A.
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grasty
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Eyda Schade
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Albert Petrangeli
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
400.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Sachin
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ambardekar
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
8,000.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Ralph E.
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Williams
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Chand
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aryasingha
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Martine Cadet
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Martha &
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osvaldo Romero
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Upula Wijeweera
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Odette Esther-
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Viaud
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
100.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Kelvin Smith
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Kushan
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jayatilleke
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
100.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Jeffery A. Brown
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
100.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Cassandra
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brown
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
100.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Jasmine Brown
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
100.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Shanice Brown
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
120.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Anthony
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cusumano
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
200.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
JP DeJoubner
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Stephen D. Hay
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Nutan J.
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DeJoubner
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
JP DeJoubner -
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newborn Capital
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
80.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
JP DeJoubner -
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Affluence
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties LLC
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Lalindra
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jayatilleke
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Josephine Vaz
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
10 September 2017
|
New Issuance
|
40.00
|
Perferred B
|
$2.50
|
Yes
|
Barbara
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Edwards
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
24 September 2019
|
New Issuance
|
3,000,000
|
Perferred C
|
$5.00
|
Yes
|
Corenna Roy
|
Enhance
|
Restricted
|
Securities Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Section 4 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
