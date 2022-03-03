SIGMABROA : SGRB Annual Disclosure Statement 03/03/2022 | 05:17pm EST Send by mail :

A GeorgiaCorporation 2690 Cobb Parkway, Suite A5-284 Smyrna, GA 30080 ________________________________ 404-964-3776 www.sigmabbco.com info@sigmabbco.com 4899, 4841 Annual Report For the Period Ending: 31 December 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of 31 December 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 674,724,000 As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 674,724,000 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 674,724,000 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: (Double-click and select "Default Value" to check) Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 1 of 19 Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) SigmaBroadband Co. hereinafter referred to as "SigmaBroadband" or the "Company". SigmaBroadband Co. was incorporated in Georgia on October 19, 2012 and maintains an active status in that state. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: Aquired Far UV Systems Corp. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 2690 Cobb Parkway, Suite A-5-284 Smyrna GA 30080 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Does Not Apply 2) Security Information Trading symbol: SGRB Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Shares CUSIP: 82662E106 Par or stated value: .00001 Total shares authorized: 9,984,999,996 as of date: 14 September 2017 Total shares outstanding: 674,724,000 as of date: 31 December 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 13,236,000 as of date: 31 December 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 41 as of date: 31 December 2021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 2 of 19 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: None Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Shares CUSIP: None Par or stated value: .00001 (Par) Total shares authorized: 15,000,004 as of date: 21 September 2017 Total shares outstanding: 3,301,181 as of date: 31 December 2021 Transfer Agent Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Co. Phone: 702-361-3033 Email: Maria Samson / malou@pacificstocktransfer.com Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: No: 3). Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Number of Shares Opening Balance: outstanding as of *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. September 1, 2017 Common: 24,724,000 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction type Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for Restricte Exemption Transaction (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were share issuance d or or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at a issued to (e.g. for cash Unrestrict Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per discount to (entities must or debt ed as of Type? shares returned share) at market have individual conversion) OR this to treasury) Issuanc price at the with voting / Nature of filing? e time of investment Services issuance? control Provided (if (Yes/No) disclosed). applicable) 21 September 2017 New Issuance 5,000,000,000 Common .00001 Yes Jeffery A. Brown Debt Restricted Securities Act Restricted Conversion Section 4 (2) "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 3 of 19 21 September 2017 New Issuance 30,000 Perferred B $2.50 No Jeffery A. Brown Director Restricted Securities Act Compensation Section 4 (2) 21 September 2017 New Issuance 1 Series A .0001 No Jeffery A. Brown Management Restricted Securities Act Perferred Control Block Section 4 (2) 21 September 2017 New Issuance 40,000 Perferred B $2.50 No Mark A. Bailey Director Restricted Securities Act Compensation Section 4 (2) 19 September 2017 New Issuance 30,000 Perferred B $2.50 No David Svec - Director Restricted Securities Act IndiePlanet Compensation Section 4 (2) Global 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Adrienne Morris Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Anatal Johnson Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Anthony Smith Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Bobbie Neely Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Charles Gowder Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Jean E. Williams Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes John P. Reino Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Julia Giddens Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 800.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Michael Walker Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Michelle Cox Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Robert Campbell Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Joseph Staffieri Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Tamara Martin Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Thomas J. Less Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Timothy Carr Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 200.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Shanta A. Enhance Restricted Securities Act Grasty Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Eyda Schade Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Albert Petrangeli Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 4 of 19 10 September 2017 New Issuance 400.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Sachin Enhance Restricted Securities Act Ambardekar Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 8,000.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Ralph E. Enhance Restricted Securities Act Williams Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Chand Enhance Restricted Securities Act Aryasingha Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Martine Cadet Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Martha & Enhance Restricted Securities Act Osvaldo Romero Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Upula Wijeweera Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Odette Esther- Enhance Restricted Securities Act Viaud Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 100.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Kelvin Smith Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Kushan Enhance Restricted Securities Act Jayatilleke Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 100.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Jeffery A. Brown Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 100.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Cassandra Enhance Restricted Securities Act Brown Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 100.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Jasmine Brown Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 100.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Shanice Brown Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 120.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Anthony Enhance Restricted Securities Act Cusumano Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 200.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes JP DeJoubner Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Stephen D. Hay Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Nutan J. Enhance Restricted Securities Act DeJoubner Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes JP DeJoubner - Enhance Restricted Securities Act Newborn Capital Shareholder Section 4 (2) LLC Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 80.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes JP DeJoubner - Enhance Restricted Securities Act Affluence Shareholder Section 4 (2) Properties LLC Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Lalindra Enhance Restricted Securities Act Jayatilleke Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Josephine Vaz Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 10 September 2017 New Issuance 40.00 Perferred B $2.50 Yes Barbara Enhance Restricted Securities Act Edwards Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity 24 September 2019 New Issuance 3,000,000 Perferred C $5.00 Yes Corenna Roy Enhance Restricted Securities Act Shareholder Section 4 (2) Equity OTC Markets Group Inc. 