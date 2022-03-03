Log in
SIGMABROADBAND CO
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board -  03/22 05:44:49 pm
0 USD    --.--%
SIGMABROA : SGRB Annual Disclosure Statement

03/03/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

SigmaBroadband Co.

A GeorgiaCorporation

2690 Cobb Parkway, Suite A5-284 Smyrna, GA 30080

________________________________

404-964-3776

www.sigmabbco.com

info@sigmabbco.com

4899, 4841

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: 31 December 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of 31 December 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

674,724,000

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

674,724,000

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

674,724,000

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

(Double-click and select "Default Value" to check)

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 1 of 19

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

SigmaBroadband Co. hereinafter referred to as "SigmaBroadband" or the "Company". SigmaBroadband Co. was incorporated in Georgia on October 19, 2012 and maintains an active status in that state.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

Aquired Far UV Systems Corp.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

2690 Cobb Parkway, Suite A-5-284 Smyrna GA 30080

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Does Not Apply

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

SGRB

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Shares

CUSIP:

82662E106

Par or stated value:

.00001

Total shares authorized:

9,984,999,996

as of date: 14

September 2017

Total shares outstanding:

674,724,000

as of date: 31

December 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

13,236,000

as of date: 31

December 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

41

as of date: 31 December 2021

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 2 of 19

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

None

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Shares

CUSIP:

None

Par or stated value:

.00001 (Par)

Total shares authorized:

15,000,004

as of date: 21 September 2017

Total shares outstanding:

3,301,181

as of date: 31 December 2021

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer Co.

Phone:

702-361-3033

Email:

Maria Samson / malou@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3). Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of Shares

Opening Balance:

outstanding as of

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

September 1, 2017

Common: 24,724,000

Preferred: 0

Date of

Transaction type

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for

Restricte

Exemption

Transaction

(e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

share issuance

d or

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at a

issued to

(e.g. for cash

Unrestrict

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

discount to

(entities must

or debt

ed as of

Type?

shares returned

share) at

market

have individual

conversion) OR

this

to treasury)

Issuanc

price at the

with voting /

Nature of

filing?

e

time of

investment

Services

issuance?

control

Provided (if

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

applicable)

21 September 2017

New Issuance

5,000,000,000

Common

.00001

Yes

Jeffery A. Brown

Debt

Restricted

Securities Act

Restricted

Conversion

Section 4 (2)

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 3 of 19

21 September 2017

New Issuance

30,000

Perferred B

$2.50

No

Jeffery A. Brown

Director

Restricted

Securities Act

Compensation

Section 4 (2)

21 September 2017

New Issuance

1

Series A

.0001

No

Jeffery A. Brown

Management

Restricted

Securities Act

Perferred

Control Block

Section 4 (2)

21 September 2017

New Issuance

40,000

Perferred B

$2.50

No

Mark A. Bailey

Director

Restricted

Securities Act

Compensation

Section 4 (2)

19 September 2017

New Issuance

30,000

Perferred B

$2.50

No

David Svec -

Director

Restricted

Securities Act

IndiePlanet

Compensation

Section 4 (2)

Global

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Adrienne Morris

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Anatal Johnson

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Anthony Smith

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Bobbie Neely

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Charles Gowder

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Jean E. Williams

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

John P. Reino

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Julia Giddens

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

800.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Michael Walker

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Michelle Cox

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Robert Campbell

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Joseph Staffieri

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Tamara Martin

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Thomas J. Less

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Timothy Carr

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

200.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Shanta A.

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Grasty

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Eyda Schade

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Albert Petrangeli

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 4 of 19

10 September 2017

New Issuance

400.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Sachin

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Ambardekar

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

8,000.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Ralph E.

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Williams

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Chand

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Aryasingha

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Martine Cadet

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Martha &

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Osvaldo Romero

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Upula Wijeweera

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Odette Esther-

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Viaud

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

100.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Kelvin Smith

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Kushan

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Jayatilleke

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

100.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Jeffery A. Brown

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

100.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Cassandra

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Brown

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

100.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Jasmine Brown

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

100.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Shanice Brown

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

120.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Anthony

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Cusumano

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

200.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

JP DeJoubner

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Stephen D. Hay

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Nutan J.

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

DeJoubner

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

JP DeJoubner -

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Newborn Capital

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

LLC

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

80.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

JP DeJoubner -

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Affluence

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Properties LLC

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Lalindra

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Jayatilleke

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Josephine Vaz

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

10 September 2017

New Issuance

40.00

Perferred B

$2.50

Yes

Barbara

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Edwards

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

24 September 2019

New Issuance

3,000,000

Perferred C

$5.00

Yes

Corenna Roy

Enhance

Restricted

Securities Act

Shareholder

Section 4 (2)

Equity

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 5 of 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SigmaBroadband Co. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:15:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Jeffery A. Brown President, CEO, CFO & Director
Mark A. Bailey Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Dave Svec Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMABROADBAND CO0