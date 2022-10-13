B/S of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:42KB]
＜ CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ＞
(1) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Three months ended
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,948,842
2,814,568
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
2,255,245
2,343,670
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
809,710
777,293
Securities
2,779,121
3,007,333
Merchandise and finished goods
988,157
1,109,630
Work in process
430,990
461,672
Raw materials and supplies
1,248,135
1,367,371
Other
130,847
145,416
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△1,578
△1,711
Total current assets
11,589,474
12,025,247
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,528,684
1,511,780
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
505,618
552,233
Land
1,361,274
1,363,127
Leased assets, net
6,621
83,706
Construction in progress
61,278
59,154
Other, net
115,380
118,921
Total property, plant and equipment
3,578,858
3,688,923
Intangible assets
Other
102,628
97,111
Total intangible assets
102,628
97,111
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
842,332
892,446
Real estate for investment, net
1,863,109
1,857,589
Deferred tax assets
280,664
309,980
Other
255,526
256,833
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△2,740
△2,740
Total investments and other assets
3,238,892
3,314,109
Total non-current assets
6,920,379
7,100,143
Total assets
18,509,853
19,125,391
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Three months ended
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
623,496
753,864
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
690,332
587,044
Short-term loans payable
244,352
416,684
Income taxes payable
326,930
202,186
Provision for bonuses
9,717
152,429
Lease obligations
4,634
47,560
Provision for directors' bonuses
25,500
－
Provision for loss on order received
13,754
14,371
Other
594,944
531,112
Total current liabilities
2,533,661
2,705,252
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
161,564
118,028
Lease obligations
－
39,369
Net defined benefit liability
744,679
747,650
Other
103,683
108,096
Total Non-current liabilities
1,009,927
1,013,144
Total liabilities
3,543,588
3,718,397
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
2,623,347
2,623,347
Capital surplus
3,092,112
3,092,112
Retained earnings
9,133,235
9,278,153
Treasury shares
△634,143
△634,143
Total shareholders' equity
14,214,552
14,359,470
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
238,951
260,363
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
12,646
14,897
Foreign currency translation adjustment
429,701
697,208
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△13,499
△12,633
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
667,799
959,836
Non-controlling interests
83,913
87,687
Total net assets
14,966,265
15,406,993
Total liabilities and net assets
18,509,853
19,125,391
Disclaimer
Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:00:59 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
11 000 M
74,7 M
74,7 M
Net income 2023
1 250 M
8,49 M
8,49 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
8,24x
Yield 2023
2,75%
Capitalization
10 305 M
70,0 M
70,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,86x
Nbr of Employees
512
Free-Float
65,6%
Chart SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 455,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.