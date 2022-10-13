Advanced search
    7713   JP3349000004

SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.

(7713)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56 2022-10-13 pm EDT
1471.00 JPY   +1.10%
10/13Summary Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:55KB]
10/13B/s Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:42KB]
10/13P/l Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:105KB]
B/S of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:42KB]

10/13/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(1) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Three months ended

May 31, 2022

August 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,948,842

2,814,568

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

2,255,245

2,343,670

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

809,710

777,293

Securities

2,779,121

3,007,333

Merchandise and finished goods

988,157

1,109,630

Work in process

430,990

461,672

Raw materials and supplies

1,248,135

1,367,371

Other

130,847

145,416

Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,578

1,711

Total current assets

11,589,474

12,025,247

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,528,684

1,511,780

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

505,618

552,233

Land

1,361,274

1,363,127

Leased assets, net

6,621

83,706

Construction in progress

61,278

59,154

Other, net

115,380

118,921

Total property, plant and equipment

3,578,858

3,688,923

Intangible assets

Other

102,628

97,111

Total intangible assets

102,628

97,111

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

842,332

892,446

Real estate for investment, net

1,863,109

1,857,589

Deferred tax assets

280,664

309,980

Other

255,526

256,833

Allowance for doubtful accounts

2,740

2,740

Total investments and other assets

3,238,892

3,314,109

Total non-current assets

6,920,379

7,100,143

Total assets

18,509,853

19,125,391

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Three months ended

May 31, 2022

August 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

623,496

753,864

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

690,332

587,044

Short-term loans payable

244,352

416,684

Income taxes payable

326,930

202,186

Provision for bonuses

9,717

152,429

Lease obligations

4,634

47,560

Provision for directors' bonuses

25,500

Provision for loss on order received

13,754

14,371

Other

594,944

531,112

Total current liabilities

2,533,661

2,705,252

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

161,564

118,028

Lease obligations

39,369

Net defined benefit liability

744,679

747,650

Other

103,683

108,096

Total Non-current liabilities

1,009,927

1,013,144

Total liabilities

3,543,588

3,718,397

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

2,623,347

2,623,347

Capital surplus

3,092,112

3,092,112

Retained earnings

9,133,235

9,278,153

Treasury shares

634,143

634,143

Total shareholders' equity

14,214,552

14,359,470

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

238,951

260,363

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

12,646

14,897

Foreign currency translation adjustment

429,701

697,208

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

13,499

12,633

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

667,799

959,836

Non-controlling interests

83,913

87,687

Total net assets

14,966,265

15,406,993

Total liabilities and net assets

18,509,853

19,125,391

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:00:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
