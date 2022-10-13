Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sigmakoki Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7713   JP3349000004

SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.

(7713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56 2022-10-13 pm EDT
1471.00 JPY   +1.10%
10/13Summary Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:55KB]
PU
10/13B/s Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:42KB]
PU
10/13P/l Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:105KB]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P/L of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:105KB]

10/13/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(1) Quarterly consolidated statement of income

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2022

Net sales

2,371,672

2,643,609

Cost of sales

1,410,952

1,599,567

Gross profit

960,719

1,044,042

Selling, general and administrative expenses

609,449

699,664

Operating income

351,269

344,378

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,338

1,993

Dividend income

75

Foreign exchange gains

21,615

Real estate rent

31,507

32,500

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

10,049

18,279

Other

11,571

18,551

Total non-operating income

54,467

93,015

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,314

1,566

Foreign exchange losses

6,731

Rent expenses on real estates

17,336

20,085

Other

275

194

Total non-operating expenses

25,657

21,845

Ordinary income

380,079

415,548

Income before income taxes and minority interests

380,079

415,548

Income taxes - current

149,302

161,854

Income taxes - deferred

34,270

34,077

Total income taxes

115,032

127,777

Profit

265,047

287,770

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,212

1,208

Profit attributable to owners of parent

263,834

286,561

(2) Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2022

Profit

265,047

287,770

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,886

21,411

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

3,776

2,251

Foreign currency translation adjustment

15,490

272,441

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

1,777

865

Total other comprehensive income

15,379

296,970

Comprehensive income

280,426

584,740

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

278,099

578,598

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

2,327

6,142

interests

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:00:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
10/13Summary Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:55KB]
PU
10/13B/s Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:42KB]
PU
10/13P/l Of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:105KB]
PU
08/08Sigmakoki : “Corporate Governance Policy” has been released
PU
08/08Sigmakoki : “Sustainability” Page Revised
PU
08/08Convocation Notice Of The 47th Annua : 115kb]
PU
07/14Summary Of Financial Results : Full Year [PDF:32KB]
PU
07/14B/s Of Financial Results : Full Year [PDF:40KB]
PU
07/14P/l Of Financial Results : Full Year [PDF:37KB]
PU
05/31Sigmakoki : Quality Policy / Environment Policy Revised
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 11 000 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net income 2023 1 250 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,24x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 10 305 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sigmakoki Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 455,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Kondo Director & General Manager-Sales
Kazunori Tabata Deputy GM-Optical Systems Equipment Products
Yasuyuki Ishii Deputy GM-Administration & Accounting Manager
Makoto Nozaki Independent Outside Director
Ryoji Nakamura Deputy General Manager-Optical Equipment Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.-17.29%71
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.28.06%12 178
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.76%12 062
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-30.23%11 191
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.94%4 504
VALMET OYJ-43.74%3 792