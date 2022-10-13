P/L of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:105KB]
(1) Quarterly consolidated statement of income
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2022
Net sales
2,371,672
2,643,609
Cost of sales
1,410,952
1,599,567
Gross profit
960,719
1,044,042
Selling, general and administrative expenses
609,449
699,664
Operating income
351,269
344,378
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,338
1,993
Dividend income
－
75
Foreign exchange gains
－
21,615
Real estate rent
31,507
32,500
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
10,049
18,279
Other
11,571
18,551
Total non-operating income
54,467
93,015
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,314
1,566
Foreign exchange losses
6,731
－
Rent expenses on real estates
17,336
20,085
Other
275
194
Total non-operating expenses
25,657
21,845
Ordinary income
380,079
415,548
Income before income taxes and minority interests
380,079
415,548
Income taxes - current
149,302
161,854
Income taxes - deferred
△34,270
△34,077
Total income taxes
115,032
127,777
Profit
265,047
287,770
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,212
1,208
Profit attributable to owners of parent
263,834
286,561
(2) Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2022
Profit
265,047
287,770
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,886
21,411
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
△3,776
2,251
Foreign currency translation adjustment
15,490
272,441
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
1,777
865
Total other comprehensive income
15,379
296,970
Comprehensive income
280,426
584,740
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
278,099
578,598
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
2,327
6,142
interests
