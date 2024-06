SIGMA KOKI CO., LTD. is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of optical equipment and devices. The Company has two business segments. The Elemental Component segment manufactures and sells basic optical equipment, including stages, holders and base parts; automatic applied products, such as automatic alignment and attitude determining units, optical measurement and control units, and measurement and control software, as well as optical element and film products, such as multi-element optics, mirrors, beam splitters, filters, lenses, prisms, polarizers, circuit boards and windows. The System Product segment offers optical system products, such as lens units, laser processing systems, laser application products, micromanipulation systems, XY automatic systems for microscope, as well as commissioned custom products, among others.

Sector Office Equipment