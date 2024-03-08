Sigmakoki : Situation and impact of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024 on our Company (Third Report)
March 08, 2024 at 01:27 am EST
March 8, 2024
Dear Valued Customers
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Situation and impact of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024 on
our Company (Third Report)
We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the "Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024", which occurred on January 1, 2024 , and pray for the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the affected areas.
We would like to provide the following update on the damage and impact to our Noto Plant (Shika-machi,Hakui-gun) and Technology Center (Hakusan City), which operate in Ishikawa Prefecture, since our previous report on January 19.
1. Current situation
Technology Center
It has been operating normally as usual from January 5(Fri).
(2) Noto Plant
Although there is some damage to the factory building and facilities, there is no problem with access for employees, and the plant has been operating as usual since March 4 (Mon). Please note that damages such as water and sewerage outages that continued in some areas, including the plant in question, have been resolved.
We will continue to confirm the damage situation and take appropriate measures to restore buildings and equipment.
As for the operations at the plant, production control operations resumed on January
9 (Tue), and assembly and quality inspection operations resumed on January 22 (Mon), with reduced working hours. Production and processing operations have completed inspections of production facilities that began on Thursday, January 25, with the cooperation of equipment manufacturers and other related parties. Production operations have been resumed sequentially at processing facilities that sustained relatively minor damage, while efforts are underway to restore processing facilities that sustained major damage. All operations at the plants have been operating under normal
working hours since March 4 (Mon.).
As a result of our close cooperation with our production bases, group production companies, suppliers, and production partners, we have been able to restore the supply system of Optomechanical products, which are the main products manufactured at the plant, to the pre-disaster level. We will continue our efforts to restore the plant.
We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our many stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, production partners, and equipment manufacturers, for their great support.
2. Impact on Future Business Performance
We are currently investigating the impact of the earthquake on our group's business performance.
If a significant impact on our business performance is expected, we will promptly release an announcement.
