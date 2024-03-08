March 8, 2024

Dear Valued Customers

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Situation and impact of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024 on

our Company (Third Report)

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the "Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024", which occurred on January 1, 2024 , and pray for the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the affected areas.

We would like to provide the following update on the damage and impact to our Noto Plant (Shika-machi,Hakui-gun) and Technology Center (Hakusan City), which operate in Ishikawa Prefecture, since our previous report on January 19.

1. Current situation

Technology Center

It has been operating normally as usual from January 5(Fri).

(2) Noto Plant

Although there is some damage to the factory building and facilities, there is no problem with access for employees, and the plant has been operating as usual since March 4 (Mon). Please note that damages such as water and sewerage outages that continued in some areas, including the plant in question, have been resolved.

We will continue to confirm the damage situation and take appropriate measures to restore buildings and equipment.

As for the operations at the plant, production control operations resumed on January

9 (Tue), and assembly and quality inspection operations resumed on January 22 (Mon), with reduced working hours. Production and processing operations have completed inspections of production facilities that began on Thursday, January 25, with the cooperation of equipment manufacturers and other related parties. Production operations have been resumed sequentially at processing facilities that sustained relatively minor damage, while efforts are underway to restore processing facilities that sustained major damage. All operations at the plants have been operating under normal