Summary of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:55KB]
10/13/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
October 7, 2022
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Three Months of the Fiscal year Ending May 31, 2023
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
October 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
August 31, 2022
2,643
11.5
344
△2.0
415
9.3
286
8.6
August 31, 2021
2,371
29.9
351
193.1
380
134.6
263
124.5
Note: Comprehensive income
For the three months ended August 31, 2022:
¥584 million
[108.5%]
For the three months ended August 31, 2021:
¥280 million
[59.1%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
August 31, 2022
40.46
－
August 31, 2021
37.25
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
August 31, 2022
19,125
15,406
80.1
May 31, 2022
18,509
14,966
80.4
Reference: Equity
As of August 31, 2022:
¥15,319 million
As of May 31, 2022:
¥14,882 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
May 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
May 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
May 31, 2023
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First half
5,295
6.1
805
6.6
870
5.5
600
△1.0
Full year
10,680
3.1
1,550
7.8
1,700
5.3
1,185
1.3
Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None
Basic earnings
per share
Yen
First half
84.71
Full year
167.32
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: － companies (Company name)
Excluded: － companies (Company name)
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of August 31, 2022
7,552,628 shares
As of May 31, 2022
7,552,628 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of August 31, 2022
470,450 shares
As of May 31, 2022
470,450 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended August 31, 2022
7,082,178 shares
Three months ended August 31, 2021
7,082,253 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The statements regarding the future, such as the business forecast, described in this material are based on the information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems reasonable. Actual results could significantly differ from the above forecasts due to various factors.
Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:00:59 UTC.