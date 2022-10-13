Summary of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:55KB]

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

October 7, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months of the Fiscal year Ending May 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: SIGMAKOKI Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange（Standard Market） Securities code: 7713 URL: https://www.sigma-koki.com Representative: Yosuke Kondo, President & CEO Inquiries: Yasuyuki Ishii, Executive Officer & Administrative Division Manager Telephone: +81-(3)-5638-8221

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: October 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: － Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)