    7713   JP3349000004

SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.

(7713)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56 2022-10-13 pm EDT
1471.00 JPY   +1.10%
Summary of Financial Results : First Quarter [PDF:55KB]

10/13/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

October 7, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months of the Fiscal year Ending May 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

SIGMAKOKI Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock ExchangeStandard Market

Securities code:

7713

URL:

https://www.sigma-koki.com

Representative:

Yosuke Kondo, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Yasuyuki Ishii, Executive Officer & Administrative Division Manager

Telephone:

+81-(3)-5638-8221

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

October 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

August 31, 2022

2,643

11.5

344

2.0

415

9.3

286

8.6

August 31, 2021

2,371

29.9

351

193.1

380

134.6

263

124.5

Note: Comprehensive income

For the three months ended August 31, 2022:

¥584 million

[108.5%]

For the three months ended August 31, 2021:

¥280 million

[59.1%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

August 31, 2022

40.46

August 31, 2021

37.25

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

August 31, 2022

19,125

15,406

80.1

May 31, 2022

18,509

14,966

80.4

Reference: Equity

As of August 31, 2022:

¥15,319 million

As of May 31, 2022:

¥14,882 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

20.00

20.00

40.00

May 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

May 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

May 31, 2023

20.00

20.00

40.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First half

5,295

6.1

805

6.6

870

5.5

600

1.0

Full year

10,680

3.1

1,550

7.8

1,700

5.3

1,185

1.3

Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None

Basic earnings

per share

Yen

First half

84.71

Full year

167.32

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: companies (Company name)
    Excluded: companies (Company name)
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of August 31, 2022

7,552,628 shares

As of May 31, 2022

7,552,628 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of August 31, 2022

470,450 shares

As of May 31, 2022

470,450 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended August 31, 2022

7,082,178 shares

Three months ended August 31, 2021

7,082,253 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The statements regarding the future, such as the business forecast, described in this material are based on the information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems reasonable. Actual results could significantly differ from the above forecasts due to various factors.

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:00:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
