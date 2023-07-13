Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 13, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

SIGMAKOKI Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock ExchangeStandard Market

Securities code:

7713

URL:

https://www.sigma-koki.com

Representative:

Yosuke Kondo, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Yasuyuki Ishii, Executive Officer & Administrative Division Manager

Telephone:

+81-(3)-5638-8221

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

August 29, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

August 9, 2023

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

August 29, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023(from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2023

11,367

9.8

1,504

4.6

1,690

4.7

1,493

27.6

May 31, 2022

10,354

18.1

1,437

46.2

1,614

40.1

1,170

42.3

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023:

¥1,650 million

[19.0%]

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:

¥1,387 million

[22.0%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

May 31, 2023

210.85

9.6

8.6

13.2

May 31, 2022

165.23

8.2

9.0

13.9

Reference:

Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023:

¥30 million

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:

¥36 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

May 31, 2023

20,634

16,332

78.7

2,293.40

May 31, 2022

18,509

14,966

80.4

2,101.38

Reference:

Equity

As of May 31, 2023:

¥16,242 million

As of May 31, 2022:

¥14,882 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

May 31, 2023

982

182

112

4,330

May 31, 2022

942

708

532

3,135

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

dividends

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

20.00

20.00

40.00

283

24.2

2.0

May 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

20.00

22.00

42.00

297

19.9

1.9

May 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

May 31, 2024

21.00

21.00

42.00

31.0

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending May 31, 2024 (from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Half year

5,690

0.7

610

22.8

660

27.9

440

29.5

Full year

11,685

2.8

1,275

15.2

1,400

17.2

960

35.7

Basic earnings

per share

Yen

Half year

62.12

Full year

135.55

(Percentages indicateyear-on-yearchanges.)

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2023

7,552,628 shares

As of May 31, 2022

7,552,628 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2023

470,450 shares

As of May 31, 2022

470,450 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2023

7,082,178 shares

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022

7,082,206 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2023

9,454

7.1

1,255

0.6

1,433

2.3

1,321

28.0

May 31, 2022

8,829

14.6

1,262

40.7

1,401

33.4

1,032

37.7

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2023

186.54

May 31, 2022

145.77

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

May 31, 2023

17,777

13,679

76.9

1,931.52

May 31, 2022

15,989

12,703

79.4

1,793.67

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2023:

¥13,679 million

As of May 31, 2022:

¥12,703 million

3. Forecast of Non-consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending May 31, 2024 (from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Half year

4,710

0.8

605

23.0

420

22.9

59.30

Full year

9,600

1.5

1,195

16.7

830

37.2

117.19

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The statements regarding the future, such as the business forecast, described in this material are based on the information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems reasonable. Actual results could significantly differ from the above forecasts due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 06:29:08 UTC.