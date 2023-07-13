Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
July 13, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2023
(Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
SIGMAKOKI Co., Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange（Standard Market）
Securities code:
7713
URL:
https://www.sigma-koki.com
Representative:
Yosuke Kondo, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Yasuyuki Ishii, Executive Officer & Administrative Division Manager
Telephone:
+81-(3)-5638-8221
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
August 29, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
August 9, 2023
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
August 29, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023(from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2023
11,367
9.8
1,504
4.6
1,690
4.7
1,493
27.6
May 31, 2022
10,354
18.1
1,437
46.2
1,614
40.1
1,170
42.3
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023:
¥1,650 million
[19.0%]
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:
¥1,387 million
[22.0%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
May 31, 2023
210.85
－
9.6
8.6
13.2
May 31, 2022
165.23
－
8.2
9.0
13.9
Reference:
Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023:
¥30 million
For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:
¥36 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2023
20,634
16,332
78.7
2,293.40
May 31, 2022
18,509
14,966
80.4
2,101.38
Reference:
Equity
As of May 31, 2023:
¥16,242 million
As of May 31, 2022:
¥14,882 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
May 31, 2023
982
182
△112
4,330
May 31, 2022
942
△708
△532
3,135
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
dividends
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
283
24.2
2.0
May 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
－
20.00
－
22.00
42.00
297
19.9
1.9
May 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
May 31, 2024
－
21.00
－
21.00
42.00
31.0
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending May 31, 2024 (from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Half year
5,690
0.7
610
△22.8
660
△27.9
440
△29.5
Full year
11,685
2.8
1,275
△15.2
1,400
△17.2
960
△35.7
Basic earnings
per share
Yen
Half year
62.12
Full year
135.55
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2023
7,552,628 shares
As of May 31, 2022
7,552,628 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2023
470,450 shares
As of May 31, 2022
470,450 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2023
7,082,178 shares
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022
7,082,206 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2023
9,454
7.1
1,255
△0.6
1,433
2.3
1,321
28.0
May 31, 2022
8,829
14.6
1,262
40.7
1,401
33.4
1,032
37.7
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2023
186.54
－
May 31, 2022
145.77
－
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2023
17,777
13,679
76.9
1,931.52
May 31, 2022
15,989
12,703
79.4
1,793.67
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2023:
¥13,679 million
As of May 31, 2022:
¥12,703 million
3. Forecast of Non-consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending May 31, 2024 (from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Half year
4,710
△0.8
605
△23.0
420
△22.9
59.30
Full year
9,600
1.5
1,195
△16.7
830
△37.2
117.19
- Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The statements regarding the future, such as the business forecast, described in this material are based on the information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems reasonable. Actual results could significantly differ from the above forecasts due to various factors.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 06:29:08 UTC.