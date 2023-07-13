Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 13, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: SIGMAKOKI Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange（Standard Market） Securities code: 7713 URL: https://www.sigma-koki.com Representative: Yosuke Kondo, President & CEO Inquiries: Yasuyuki Ishii, Executive Officer & Administrative Division Manager Telephone: +81-(3)-5638-8221

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: August 29, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: August 9, 2023 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: August 29, 2023 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023(from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)