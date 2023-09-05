(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Strip Tinning Holdings PLC - Birmingham-based electrical connectors provider for automotive sector - In the first half of 2023, pretax loss narrows to GBP798,000 from GBP2.9 million a year earlier. Revenue increases to GBP5.6 million from GBP4.7 million. Says glazing product sales up to around GBP5 million from GBP4.1 million, while electric vehicle product sales steady at around GBP600,000. Says the board remains confident of meeting market expectations for 2023. Executive Chair Adam Robson says: "To capitalise to the maximum extent possible on the growth opportunities we see ahead of us and to fully satisfy our customers with delivery of the new production nominations we have won, we plan to continue to ramp-up our investments in people, including engineering, project management, quality sourcing and sales. We remain optimistic about our promising sales pipelines for EV and Glazing beyond 2023, with potential new profitable nominations in the near future."

----------

SigmaRoc PLC - London-based buy-and-build group targeting construction materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe - In the first half of 2023, pretax profit rises to GBP33.0 million from GBP29.1 million. Revenue rises to GBP290.0 million from GBP247.1 million. Declares no dividend, unchanged from a year earlier. Says trading in the second half has started well, with "continuing robust demand for infrastructure and quicklime products, alongside stabilised conditions in the paper, pulp & board market". Expects to see "further benefit" in the second half from the integration of recent acquisitions as well as the organic development initiatives "as they come on stream".

----------

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd - closed ended investment company - Net asset value per share at June 30 is 81.5 pence, up from 75.6p on December 31. Unrealised gain on financial assets at fair value in the first half of 2023 is GBP47.4 million from a loss of GBP114.3 million a year earlier. Declares interim dividend of 0.5p per share to shareholders; intends to pay out at same rate with 2023 annual results.

----------

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.