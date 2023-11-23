Sector Leader
Diversified Markets
Compounding Growth
Building Northern Europe's Leader in Lime and Limestone
NOVEMBER 2023
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
The information contained in these slides (the "Presentation") has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). If any person is in any doubt as to the contents of this Presentation, they should seek independent advice from a person who is authorised for the purposes of FSMA and who specialises in advising in investments of this kind. The information contained in this Presentation does not purport to cover all matters that may be relevant for the purposes of considering whether or not to make any prospective investment and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon whatsoever, for financial, accounting, legal or tax advice. This Presentation is supplied to you solely for information purposes.
The information contained in this Presentation has been prepared and issued by and is the sole responsibility of the directors of SigmaRoc plc (the "Company"). No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on any of the information contained in the Presentation, nor any assumptions made as to the completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof, nor does the Company nor any of its existing or proposed members, directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, representatives or advisers or any other person accept any obligation or responsibility to update, verify, correct any inaccuracies in, or keep current the information contained in this document. The information contained in the Presentation, which has not been independently verified, is strictly confidential and for information and background purposes only and is subject to verification, updating, revision and amendment and completion without notice.
This Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may require of desire to have in evaluating whether or not to make an investment in the Company. You are encouraged to seek individual advice from your personal, financial, legal, tax and other advisers before making any investment or financial decisions or subscribing for or purchasing any securities. Importantly, the information contained herein may change and is subject to revision, amendment, verification and material updating. You acknowledge and understand that no investment decision shall be made on the basis of this Presentation whatsoever.
No undertaking, assurance, representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, its advisers or any of its existing or proposed members, agents, affiliates, representatives, advisers, employees or directors or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any such person for any loss however arising from any use of, or reliance on, or in connection with, this Presentation or its contents or any information or opinions communicated or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Notwithstanding this, nothing in this paragraph shall exclude liability for any such undertaking, assurance, representation or warranty made fraudulently.
The Presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as constituting an advertisement, prospectus or listing particulars relating to the Company; it has not been approved by London Stock Exchange plc or the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), nor does it constitute and shall not be construed as constituting or forming part of any recommendation, advice, offer, invitation, inducement or commitment to, sell, issue, or any solicitation of any such offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or buy, any shares in the Company or any of its affiliates to any person in any jurisdiction, nor shall it nor any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or investment decision in relation thereto.
Certain statements in the Presentation are forward-looking statements, and the Presentation itself has been based upon a number of assumptions, forecasts and projections of the Company which by their nature are forward-looking. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "anticipate", "plans" or "assumes" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy that involve risk and uncertainties. By their nature, forward-looking statements, assumptions, forecasts and projections (including those relating to potential synergies) involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and in some cases are based on estimates and incomplete information, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or by the Presentation as a whole. These risks and uncertainties, and the impact they have on the assumptions, forecasts, projections and statements of synergies contained in the Presentation, could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Therefore, no reliance whatsoever should be placed on any forward-looking statements contained within this Presentation.
Please note that the information on the proposed target entities which has been provided in this Presentation is largely based upon the information which the current owner of those entities has provided to the Company. Whilst the Company confirms that it has accurately reproduced the information provided to it by the current owner of the targets, it cannot give any representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information, which is the responsibility of the owner. In particular, the financial information provided by the owner has been relied upon by the Company for assessing the effects the transaction will have on the enlarged group's position (for example, figures relating to earnings per share, EBITDA, market capitalisation and so on) and any potential synergies. These figures therefore represent the Company's own assessment of the position using the information provided to it. The Company has relied upon the accuracy and completeness of the information provided to it by the owner. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions or statements regarding potential synergies contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumptions and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.
2
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
The distribution of this Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this Presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such requirements or restrictions. Any such distribution could result in a violation of the law of such jurisdictions. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it should be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transmission) to any persons with addresses in Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland or the Republic of South Africa or distributed to Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland or the Republic of South Africa or to any national, citizen or resident thereof or any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised under the laws thereof, or in any other country outside the United Kingdom where such distribution may lead to a breach of any legal or regulatory requirement. The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold, resold, taken up, exercised, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the US, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act.
This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in any way whatsoever and neither this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.
3
Introduction
Agenda
Introduction
Why lime and limestone
Strategic rationale
Finance
Next steps and outlook
Appendix
4
Introduction
An opportunity to become Northern Europe's leader in lime and limestone
Why are we a lime and limestone business?
Diversified end-markets, high barriers to entry, pricing power, and critical material to essential industries.
Why this sector?
The demand for metals and materials is "poised to surpass all prior estimates" due to the "monumental" shift in the economy away from fossil fuel.1
What will we achieve?
Combine two uniquely complementary businesses to create Northern Europe's leading lime and limestone group.
Why does it make sense for shareholders in the short term?
Double digit earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership2.
Why does it make sense for shareholders in the long term?
Unique platform for internally funded compounding growth.
1. Statements from BlackRock's global head of thematic and sector-based investing Evy Hambro cited in the Financial Times, October 2023 2. Assuming exercise of call options
5
Introduction
Building a sector leading industrial minerals business
The New Group 20221
Revenue
£1B
EBITDA
£211M
Minerals
c.2.7Bt
Countries
14
Position in 5 countries
#1
Position in 3 countries
#2
Core sectors
6
Two complementary footprints*
SigmaRoc footprint
Steel plant
#1 in Norway2
Target Group footprint
Pulp and paper plant
SigmaRoc sites
Power plant
Target Group sites
Chemical plant
SigmaRoc target market
#1 in Ireland
#1 in the UK1
*(Lime and limestone)
By combining two complimentary footprints
#1 in Sweden #1 in Finland
#2 in Germany
#2 in Poland1
#2 in Czechia
1. Assuming exercise of call options 2. Market share estimate based on emissions of the lime producers operating in Norway
6
Introduction
Transactions scope
Deal 1
Deal 2 call option
Deal 3 call option
Perimeter
Germany, Czech and Ireland
UK
Poland
Expected signing
November 2023
March 2024
April 2024
Shareholder approval
14 business days post signing
n/a
n/a
Anti-trust filing
n/a
n/a
At point of signing with approval
expected c.60-90 days
Equity
£200M / c.€230M
-
-
Debt
c.£300M / €350M
c.£135M / €155M
-
Deferred
c.£65M / €75M
-
£90M / €100M
Purchase price deductions
c.£80M / c.€90M
TBD - minimal due to carve-out
TBD - minimal due to carve-out
Note: The Company will update investors at the relevant time if Polish antitrust regulator determines it requires more time to review the case
7
Introduction
Driving shareholder value: compounding growth and de-gearing
Medium term targets1
Revenue growth
c.3-5%
EBITDA margin
>20%
CCR
c.95%
Synergies2
c.€30-60m
FCF
>£100m
ROIC
>15%
Leverage
<1.0x
CapEx / D&A
85-100%
M&A
£50m p/a
Degearing
>0.5x p/a
Dividends3
Yes
EQUITY STORY
SYNERGIES
DE-GEARING
LEADER IN NORTH EUROPE
TOPLINE GROWTH
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
Leading European lime and
New adjacent market and
Target leverage <1.0x with term
limestone producer, essential to
geographic expansion
loan pay down of €180m in first 4
multiple large industries
opportunities
years
STRATEGIC PARTNER TO OEMs
COST SYNERGIES
FREE CASH FLOW
Supporting sustainability
Network optimisation, economies
Improve cash generation from
efforts and leveraging future CCUS
of scale, and operational
operational efficiencies & cost
infrastructure
improvements
savings
ATTRACTIVE RETURNS
MARKET GROWTH
COMPOUNDING GROWTH
Double-digit earnings
Opportunity to enhance existing
Unique platform for internally
enhancement in first full year
footprint targeting ROIC >15%
funded compounding growth
pre-synergies1
1. Assuming exercise of call options 2. Potential synergies estimated at c.€30-60m by 2027 3. Pay dividends when leverage is below 1.5x
8
Paint/plaster
Construction
Agriculture/food
Animal fodder
BUILDING NORTHERN EUROPE LEADER IN LIME AND LIMESTONE
Why lime and limestone?
Lime is a fundamental material to many industries and processes. For instance, lime is required to produce: milk, water, fruits & vegetables, glass, paint, napkins, cutlery, stock feed, and much more.
Food
Glass
Coating
Water
Steel
Animal fodder
Sugar
Ceramics
Items requiring lime / limestone to be produced
9
Why lime and limestone
From limestone to lime: One mineral essential for life
LIMESTONE
LIME
FOOD (3%)1
Fodder
Soil PH control
Soil PH control
PULP & PAPER (7%)1
Pulp
Paper pulp
Filling/coating
Filling/coating
STEEL (8%)1
Iron industry
Steel prod.
Steel prod.
QUARRYING
Drilling &
Crushing /
Secondary
Calcination of
Further
Hydration of
blasting
Sieving
crushing
limestone
crushing
quicklime
Quarrying
Kiln calcination
Hydration / carbonation
ENVIRONMENT (15%)1
Desulphurisation
Contaminated
Water
Water & air
soil
purifying
purifying
CHEMICALS & OTHERS (19%)1
Soda Ash
Chemicals
Chemicals
Chemicals
Chemicals
Sugar
Paints
CONSTRUCTION (48%)1
Asphalt
Building
Soil
CSU AAC2
Plaster, mortar
Roads
materials
stabilisation
Earth-works
Putty
Concrete
1. Revenue split by sectors for the enlarged Group 2. CSU = calcium silicate unit
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SigmaRoc plc published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 19:50:19 UTC.