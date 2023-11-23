SigmaRoc PLC - London-based buy-and-build specialist targeting construction materials assets - Shares resume trading on AIM in London on Thursday after SigmaRoc raises GBP200 million in equity to help buy assets from Dublin-based building materials firm CRH PLC. Trading had been suspended on Wednesday, as the EUR1 billion purchase of CRH assets, including in Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland, constitutes a reverse takeover. SigmaRoc on Thursday calls a general meeting for December 11 so that shareholders can vote on the acquisition and share issue.
Current stock price: 46.79 pence, down 6.8%, for GBP324.6 million market capitalisation
12-month change: down 5.7%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
